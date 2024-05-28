The Bollywood touch of Kiwi-Indians unites cultures

As Kiwi Indians, our love for Bollywood runs deep. Whether it's a movie night featuring classics like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', a karaoke session or a Bollywood dance party, these moments help us stay connected to our roots. Bollywood is ingrained in our identity, a connection that anyone of Indian origin will always identify with.

An Indian-Kiwi entrepreneur, Anju Desai, has truly got his finger on the pulse of this enduring love for Bollywood. Anju makes the dreams of Bollywood enthusiasts come true by offering a range of party and event packages including decoration pieces suitable for any party theme. Whether you're looking to spice up your next corporate event with a beautiful South Asian theme or planning a Bollywood-inspired celebration for a private receptionAnju is the go-to person for all your decorative needs.

As the founder and creative director of Bollywood Party in New Zealand, Anju has been bringing authentic Indian cultural experiences to the Kiwi community for the past 14 years. Its services include Bollywood themed party planning, lavish costume rental, catering and authentic entertainment including music and dance.

Anju Desai/Photo: Supplied

Even though I have made this business a lifestyle, I don't run it with money in mind, says Anju.

I'm really happy that people respect my culture, understand it and dress properly. I feel privileged to have this opportunity.

Originally from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Anju grew up in a culturally rich Brahmin family.

She takes inspiration from Kiwis when selecting Bollywood costumes, understanding their preferences for colors and styles. She imports about 100 costumes on each trip to India, spending hours choosing them and then bringing them back to New Zealand for display and rental. Its most requested the colors of the costumes are baby pinks and royal blues.

Being a Mumbaiker, Anju follows trends and is currently loving her golden sequence saree look.

Photo: Supplied

It has launched six new Bollywood Party packages aimed at various events, from corporate celebrations to birthday parties and simple Friday night parties at home.

Depending on the size of the party, packages range from photo booths, props and posters to catering, live DJs, MCs and henna artists. Costume deliveries start from $12 and costumes range from $35 to $160. Anju also offers sari draping for novice Kiwis who don't know how to wear a sari, and her efforts were greatly appreciated.

Based in Auckland, Anju's love of art and her craft translated into her work when she moved to New Zealand in 2000.

Anju Desai/Photo: Supplied

I worked in many different jobs when I first migrated. I owned an art gallery and taught dance and painting classes in Auckland. But as a single mother, it was difficult to survive as just an artist.

Anju's introduction to Bollywood as a business idea happened accidentally while he was teaching a painting class. She got the chance to delve deeper into Bollywood dancing. This opportunity turned into a celebratory affair in 6 months.

Her love of theater and performance, combined with a keen interest in film, led her to teach additional dance classes. Her life took a turn after one of those classes got her invited to host a girls' party. A bachelorette party, or bachelorette party, is a social gathering for a bride-to-be alongside her closest friends.

After the success of her first girls' night out, a close friend suggested incorporating Indian costumes into future events. A week later, Unitec Institute of Technology in Mt Albert called her to organize a team building event, which was also a success. Thus, the Bollywood Party in New Zealand was born.

Photo: Supplied

Anju found the only available web domain with that name at the time and stuck with it. Its activity now includes four extensions: decoration, catering, costume rental and entertainment.

In July 2009, Anju established the Bollywood Costume Hire Studio with just four suits and twenty scarves. Today, his workshop houses more than a thousand costumes.

At the end from the first year of my business, I organized large corporate events which required catering, decoration, costumes; All. So I had to expand quickly, doing decorations myself, creating Indian-style artwork like mandala designs on canvas and elephant paintings for events.

Photo: Supplied

Anju spent 30-40 hours creating decorations for a particularly large corporate event. She also started her catering service twenty years ago while living in Hamilton. Supporting her son and slowly growing her business, she hosted over 80-100 people on her own with various catering options for events until the business grew. She now has a great team working with her.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anju has been teaching Indian cooking, dancing and painting classes online. She also used her marketing degree to teach marketing online. Today, with over 350 followers under the username Bollywood Costume Hire on Facebook and Instagram, she continues to create content for her followers, promoting her brand.

Photo: Supplied

Once COVID-19 restrictions eased, Anju introduced “Bubble Parties” for people wanting to host close contact events at home. Despite the challenges, his business bounced back, with his phone filled with requests for information as soon as lockdown ended.

From humble beginnings, his studio's popularity skyrocketed, eventually becoming an award-winning costume studio. Anjus company has won several best costume awards, both domestically and abroad. Anju is now looking forward to hosting many winter parties in the upcoming season.