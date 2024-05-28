Furiosa overtakes Garfield to claim first place during Memorial Day weekend





Furiosa won the holiday box office against Garfield by a hair. It was a close race, but the wasteland warrior from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga came out slightly ahead of the plump orange cat with ticket sales estimated at $32 million over the four-day weekend, according to studio estimates Monday. The Garfield Movie, a Sony release, grossed $31.1 million in its first four days. The dust won't officially settle on the showdown until Tuesday, when the final numbers are released, but for now at least Warner Bros. has the #1 movie in the country. Including international projections, its current global earnings stand at $64.8 million. But victory is still a long way off for the $168 million production starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. George Miller's prequel took theaters by storm thanks to excellent reviews and was expected to have at least a slightly stronger start. For Sony, the launch of the more modestly budgeted film, The Garfield Movie, is a victory, even without first-place bragging rights. The animated film featuring the voice of Chris Pratt is expected to enjoy a long life at the box office as summer holidays approach for school-aged children. With its anticipated international release, The Garfield Movie has already grossed over $91.1 million on a production budget of $60 million. But this weekend was also a period of reflection for Hollywood, as it was one of the worst Memorial Day weekend box office showings in decades, excluding 2020, when the cinemas were closed. Ticket sales are down 22% compared to 2023 and the gap could well widen as the summer progresses. Remember, this time last year, Barbenheimer hadn't even arrived. Estimated ticket sales Friday through Monday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Tuesday. 1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, $32 million. 2. The Garfield Movie, $31.1 million. 3. SI, $21 million. 4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, $17.2 million. 5. The Fall Guy, $7.7 million. 6. The Strangers: Chapter 1, $6.9 million. 7. At sight, $3.6 million. 8. Challengers, $1.8 million. 9. Back to Black, $1.4 million. 10. Babies, $1.2 million.

