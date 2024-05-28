Why the US government is trying to break up Live Nation, explains a music industry expert • Kansas Reflector
Live Nation, the nation's largest concert promoter, and Ticketmaster, the nation's largest ticket seller, had long been major players in the music industry. After the Ministry of Justiceapproved a mergerin 2010, between the two companies, the new company, Live Nation Entertainment, became much more powerful.
After winning the 2020 presidential election,President Joe Biden promiseduse the Justice Department's antitrust division to break up monopolies, and that's exactly what the government is trying to do with Live Nation Entertainment.
The government wasinvestigateLive National Entertainmentfor decades. But aftera botched Ticketmaster presaleFor Taylor Swift's Eras tour in late 2022, which has made it nearly impossible for fans to buy tickets at face value, government scrutiny has intensified.
After this fiasco, fans began contacting their legislators, and even the US Senate.held a hearingOn the question. In May 2024, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz willsigned a billthis will require all ticket sellers in the state to disclose their fees in advance.
How has Ticketmaster changed the ticket buying experience?
For much of the 20th century, purchasing tickets to a show or sporting event required going to the venue's box office.
In 1976, Albert Leffler, who worked atArizona State Universitiesperforming arts centerand Peter Gadwa, an IT employee from the same campus,founded Ticketmasterwith businessman Gordon Gunn III. The company began selling tickets a year later. As the company grew, it incorporated new technologies to facilitate ticket sales in an increasing number of locations outside of where a show would be performed.
As a teenager in the 1990s, I remember waiting in line at a local grocery store in Williamsburg, Virginia to buy tickets to a Dave Matthews Band show at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. I had to be at the grocery store at 9 a.m. to purchase the tickets, but since it was a local Ticketmaster seller, it saved me an hour-long drive to the venue.
A few years later, Ticketmaster introduced the technology to give concertgoers the ability to purchase tickets online. In 2008, the companyauthorized without paperentrance.
However, this convenience comes with hidden fees. As a result, the cost of your US$25 ticket can go up to $40, with this additional $15 being relatively opaque until payment. These fees were once a matter of convenience; there were no fees when you went there to buy a ticket.
How has Live Nation affected artists' ability to make a living?
In my researchand my personal experience, I have observed a sea change in the roles that live music and recorded music play.
From the 1970s to the 1990s, artists with medium to large fan bases toured to promote their albums. During this time, these musicians thought they would suffer losses while touring; the reward would come from their ability to sell more albums. Lesser-known musicians, for their part,have always countedplaying in small venues to earn some income.
With the advent of file sharing services, which later gave way to streaming, recording artists began to rely more on revenue from touring.to supplement their incomeas money earned from album sales plummeted.
As even the most popular musicians rely more and more on revenue from touring, they rely more on being guaranteed to earn what they're owed. Fans feel they have a close relationship with their favorite musiciansand are willing to supportthem financially.
The government will seek ajury trialto determine whether Live Nation Entertainment is a monopoly. If the company is found to be violatingthe Sherman antitrust lawLive Nation Entertainment would be forced to restructure, or even split into two or more separate companies.
Of course, lawsuits take time to resolve, even if the parties reach an agreement before entering a courtroom. And any potential decision may have to go through an appeal process. I think it is likely that this disputewill not be resolved for several years.
Besides the lawsuit, the Biden administration is working to ban so-called unwanted charges. Eliminating exorbitant or hidden fees on concert tickets would help solve some of these problems.
Daniel Arditi is a professor of politics at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people affected by public policy or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own comments, here.
