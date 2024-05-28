Why the US government is trying to break up Live Nation, explains a music industry expert • Kansas Reflector

Live Nation, the nation's largest concert promoter, and Ticketmaster, the nation's largest ticket seller, had long been major players in the music industry. After the Ministry of Justiceapproved a mergerin 2010, between the two companies, the new company, Live Nation Entertainment, became much more powerful.

Live Nation Entertainment now controlsmany of the functions linked to the organization of a concert: it owns the rooms,promotes concertsbooks acts, produces shows, manages artists, sells tickets, etc.

Why is the Biden administration doing this?

After winning the 2020 presidential election,President Joe Biden promiseduse the Justice Department's antitrust division to break up monopolies, and that's exactly what the government is trying to do with Live Nation Entertainment.

The government wasinvestigateLive National Entertainmentfor decades. But aftera botched Ticketmaster presaleFor Taylor Swift's Eras tour in late 2022, which has made it nearly impossible for fans to buy tickets at face value, government scrutiny has intensified.

After this fiasco, fans began contacting their legislators, and even the US Senate.held a hearingOn the question. In May 2024, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz willsigned a billthis will require all ticket sellers in the state to disclose their fees in advance.

How has Ticketmaster changed the ticket buying experience?

For much of the 20th century, purchasing tickets to a show or sporting event required going to the venue's box office.

In 1976, Albert Leffler, who worked atArizona State Universitiesperforming arts centerand Peter Gadwa, an IT employee from the same campus,founded Ticketmasterwith businessman Gordon Gunn III. The company began selling tickets a year later. As the company grew, it incorporated new technologies to facilitate ticket sales in an increasing number of locations outside of where a show would be performed.

Ticket Mastereventually acquired Ticketronhis predecessor and rival.

As a teenager in the 1990s, I remember waiting in line at a local grocery store in Williamsburg, Virginia to buy tickets to a Dave Matthews Band show at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. I had to be at the grocery store at 9 a.m. to purchase the tickets, but since it was a local Ticketmaster seller, it saved me an hour-long drive to the venue.

A few years later, Ticketmaster introduced the technology to give concertgoers the ability to purchase tickets online. In 2008, the companyauthorized without paperentrance.

However, this convenience comes with hidden fees. As a result, the cost of your US$25 ticket can go up to $40, with this additional $15 being relatively opaque until payment. These fees were once a matter of convenience; there were no fees when you went there to buy a ticket.

Now the fees areinevitable and multiplying: There may be service fees, order processing fees, setup fees, and delivery fees.

How has Live Nation affected artists' ability to make a living?