Richard Dreyfuss criticized for comments on 'Jaws' screening

A Massachusetts theater apologizes to patrons who attended a screening of Jaws with star Richard Dreyfuss, but were instead subjected to alleged sexist and homophobic comments from the actor over Memorial Day weekend.

Attendees who visited the Cabot Theater in Beverly, Mass., on Saturday for what was charged like “An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening” likely anticipated amusing or insightful anecdotes from the actor about filming Steven Spielberg's classic action blockbuster.

Instead, the Oscar winner launched into a freewheeling rant that, according to people's social media posts, began when he was speaking of Barbra Streisand and moved on to his bigoted views on trans youth, the Oscars' inclusion rules, and then gender-affirming trans kids.

After the event, attendees quickly took to social media to criticize the actor's remarks, with some even claiming they walked out during the event.

A participant and user X (formerly known as Twitter) named Thug mom wrote“Came here to see if Richard Dreyfuss was canceled tonight after appearing at #TheCabot in Beverly.” Another suggested ​​an alternative title for the evening: “An evening of misogyny and homophobia with Richard Dreyfuss. Being disappointing doesn't even cover it.

One person wrote in the comments section of the venue's latest newsletter Facebook post“We left his interview tonight along with hundreds of other people because of his racist, homophobic, mysogynistic speech.” Another person called Dreyfuss' comments “disgusting” and “offensive.”

In a short video posted on YouTube, Dreyfuss is shown coming on stage for the question-and-answer session, wearing a dress over his clothes. After doing a brief dance, he gets help from two other people to take off his dress and put on a jacket. The song playing in the video as he takes the stage is “Love Story” by Taylor Swift.

In another video from the end of the Q&ADreyfuss talks about his 2022 book A thought scares me…We teach our children what we want them to know; We don't teach our children what we don't want them to know

“It's about the fact that 50 years ago, without telling anyone, they removed civics from the curriculum of every public school in America, which means we have no idea who we are. are,” Dreyfuss said of his work. “And if we don’t get him back soon, we’re all going to die.” Make sure your children are not the last generation of Americans. And you know exactly what I'm talking about.

On Monday, the venue apologized to attendees for Dreyfuss' remarks, writing in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter: “We are aware of and share serious concerns following recent events with Richard Dreyfuss prior to the screening of the film. Jaws at Cabot. The opinions expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values ​​of inclusion and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress this has caused many of our customers.

We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic film has become a platform for political opinions. We take full responsibility for the oversight due to not anticipating the direction of the conversation and the discomfort it caused many customers.

We are in active dialogue with our guests about their experience and are committed to learning from this event how to better implement our mission to entertain, educate and inspire our community.

Dreyfuss appeared at a similar event Friday at the screening of The Cabot Q&A+ at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Participants also criticized him for his conduct and language, which they described as sexist and mean.

In May 2023, during his appearance on PBS, Dreyfuss made comments similar to those made to The Cabot regarding the Film Academy's inclusion rules.

“They make me vomit,” he said. firing line. “No one should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the newest, most current idea of ​​what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people's feelings? You can't legislate on that. You have to let life be life and I'm sorry, I don't think there is a minority or a majority in the country who should be addressed in this way. …It’s an art form. It’s also a form of commerce and it makes money, but it’s an art. And no one should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the newest, most current idea of ​​what morality is.

THR has reached out to Dreyfuss' rep for comment and The Cabot staff for further comment.