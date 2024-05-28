Entertainment
Mr. Fisk wins Hollywood Gold Cup before minor injury – San Gabriel Valley Tribune
ARCADIA – Bob Baffert's 10th Hollywood Gold Cup victory led to perhaps the Hall of Fame trainer's most subdued celebration Monday at Santa Anita.
Mr. Fisk and jockey Kazushi Kimura beat Reincarnate and Juan Hernandez by 2 1/4 lengths to make it an all-Baffert exacta in the $200,000 Grade II race for some of the best horses in the California handicap division.
But Mr. Fisk didn't return for the winner's circle photo. Kimura stopped Mr. Fisk as they galloped around the bend of the clubhouse and dismounted. The 4-year-old colt was brought back to Baffert's stable for examination.
Baffert said the injury “appears minor” and the departure was about “being careful.”
“(Kimura) said it was nothing serious, but he (the horse) was a little (off). I hope it’s a foot or something,” Baffert said in the minutes after the race, one of Southern California’s historic thoroughbred events.
“It's a shame. We're all excited to see him win. My horses ran really well, 1-2 like that. I'm proud of them both. It's a shame we can't celebrate in the winner's circle, but the horse seems to be doing well. That's the good news.
The Gold Cup, held for the 86th time and the 11th at Santa Anita after Hollywood Park closed, is the third major race that Baffert has won 10 or more times, joining the Los Alamitos (formerly Hollywood) Futurity (11 times) and the Futurity Del Mar (10).
Mr. Fisk, attempting 1 1/4 miles for the first time after winning the 1 1/8-mile Californian in April, paid $7 as the slight favorite ahead of Judge Miller, who finished third to Subsanador, Mixto , Arrowthegreat and Oviatt Class.
The time, 2:03.01, was the slowest for a Gold Cup held at Santa Anita.
Reincarnate took the lead from Subsanador, the Argentinian who lost a photo to Baffert-trained Newgate in the Santa Anita Handicap in March. Judge Miller, runner-up in the Californian championship, finished third this time on the home stretch. Mr. Fisk was fourth along the rail, waiting for space behind his stablemate.
Kimura tipped Mr. Fisk outside of Reincarnate down the stretch, fired even with a yard to go and looked inevitable from there.
“I knew they weren't going very fast, and he (Mr. Fisk) was in a good position. Reincarnate, when he gets a lead, he’s tough,” Baffert said of the 4-year-old whose last win came wire-to-wire in the 2023 Los Alamitos Derby. “He (Reincarnation) is appeared.”
Mr. Fisk's fifth victory in 11 starts took his career earnings to $369,700 for Sunny Brook Stables, which bred and owns the son of Arrogate.
In other Memorial Day races at Santa Anita:
• Anisette made her debut at the age of 4 and scored her third Grade I victory under Umberto Rispoli, beating only favorite Ruby Nell and outclassing Olivia Maralda by half a length in the Gamely Stakes at $300,000 on grass.
The Great Britain-bred had not started since winning the Grade I American Oaks at Santa Anita in December.
“I could tell Umberto was biding his time and had a lot of confidence in herself,” coach Leonard Powell said. “At the quarter pole, I said, 'Wow, she's the champion.'”
• Rispoli completed the first Grade I double of his career when riding Johannes to a half-length victory over favorite Funtastic Again in the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile on turf.
Johannes was 0 for 3 on dirt when trainer Tim Yakteen switched Nyquist's 4-year-old son to grass, and he has since gone 5 for six. It was his first attempt at Level I.
“I didn’t expect something like this,” Yakteen said.
• The 13,122 holiday crowd saw a potential star revealed when Eagles Flight, a 3-year-old half-brother to the great Flightline, won 6-5 against a strong field of young girls.
With Antonio Fresu riding, the son of Curlin and Feathered ran seventh along the rail at the start of the 1,400-meter sprint before rallying on the outside, splitting opponents as he spun in the stretch and pulled away to win by 2 3/4 lengths on Santarena.
“Really happy,” said trainer John Sadler, who also had Flightline, the 2022 North American Horse of the Year. “You know, he got about four races of experience in one race. Considering he had to go inside and eat a lot of dirt, he handled his lessons very well.
Sadler said he hasn't picked a next race, but he thinks Eagles Flight would be “really good for a mile.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sgvtribune.com/2024/05/27/mr-fisk-wins-hollywood-gold-cup-before-minor-injury/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US lawmakers visit Taiwan, pledge support for Chinese military exercises
- Mr. Fisk wins Hollywood Gold Cup before minor injury – San Gabriel Valley Tribune
- Oregon Football Offensive Coordinator Will Stein enters 2024 as one of the highest-paid OCs
- Google invests in Walmart's Flipkart
- The Conservatives tabled a motion to remove Greg Fergus as Speaker of the House
- Officials confirm United Airlines passenger on Fresno-bound flight had measles
- Cheap UK stocks are soaring! 1 thing you should consider buying now
- Richard Dreyfuss criticized for comments on 'Jaws' screening
- 'Dream comes true' as Uganda prepares for its first ever Cricket World Cup
- Princess Alexandra of Hanover's All-Time Best Fashion Moments
- Google offers $1 million grant for virtual tour of Auschwitz
- The summer travel season begins at Charleston International