Mr. Fisk wins Hollywood Gold Cup before minor injury – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

ARCADIA – Bob Baffert's 10th Hollywood Gold Cup victory led to perhaps the Hall of Fame trainer's most subdued celebration Monday at Santa Anita.

Mr. Fisk and jockey Kazushi Kimura beat Reincarnate and Juan Hernandez by 2 1/4 lengths to make it an all-Baffert exacta in the $200,000 Grade II race for some of the best horses in the California handicap division.

But Mr. Fisk didn't return for the winner's circle photo. Kimura stopped Mr. Fisk as they galloped around the bend of the clubhouse and dismounted. The 4-year-old colt was brought back to Baffert's stable for examination.

Baffert said the injury “appears minor” and the departure was about “being careful.”

“(Kimura) said it was nothing serious, but he (the horse) was a little (off). I hope it’s a foot or something,” Baffert said in the minutes after the race, one of Southern California’s historic thoroughbred events.

“It's a shame. We're all excited to see him win. My horses ran really well, 1-2 like that. I'm proud of them both. It's a shame we can't celebrate in the winner's circle, but the horse seems to be doing well. That's the good news.

The Gold Cup, held for the 86th time and the 11th at Santa Anita after Hollywood Park closed, is the third major race that Baffert has won 10 or more times, joining the Los Alamitos (formerly Hollywood) Futurity (11 times) and the Futurity Del Mar (10).

Mr. Fisk, attempting 1 1/4 miles for the first time after winning the 1 1/8-mile Californian in April, paid $7 as the slight favorite ahead of Judge Miller, who finished third to Subsanador, Mixto , Arrowthegreat and Oviatt Class.

The time, 2:03.01, was the slowest for a Gold Cup held at Santa Anita.

Reincarnate took the lead from Subsanador, the Argentinian who lost a photo to Baffert-trained Newgate in the Santa Anita Handicap in March. Judge Miller, runner-up in the Californian championship, finished third this time on the home stretch. Mr. Fisk was fourth along the rail, waiting for space behind his stablemate.

Kimura tipped Mr. Fisk outside of Reincarnate down the stretch, fired even with a yard to go and looked inevitable from there.

“I knew they weren't going very fast, and he (Mr. Fisk) was in a good position. Reincarnate, when he gets a lead, he’s tough,” Baffert said of the 4-year-old whose last win came wire-to-wire in the 2023 Los Alamitos Derby. “He (Reincarnation) is appeared.”

Mr. Fisk's fifth victory in 11 starts took his career earnings to $369,700 for Sunny Brook Stables, which bred and owns the son of Arrogate.

In other Memorial Day races at Santa Anita:

• Anisette made her debut at the age of 4 and scored her third Grade I victory under Umberto Rispoli, beating only favorite Ruby Nell and outclassing Olivia Maralda by half a length in the Gamely Stakes at $300,000 on grass.

The Great Britain-bred had not started since winning the Grade I American Oaks at Santa Anita in December.

“I could tell Umberto was biding his time and had a lot of confidence in herself,” coach Leonard Powell said. “At the quarter pole, I said, 'Wow, she's the champion.'”

• Rispoli completed the first Grade I double of his career when riding Johannes to a half-length victory over favorite Funtastic Again in the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile on turf.

Johannes was 0 for 3 on dirt when trainer Tim Yakteen switched Nyquist's 4-year-old son to grass, and he has since gone 5 for six. It was his first attempt at Level I.

“I didn’t expect something like this,” Yakteen said.

• The 13,122 holiday crowd saw a potential star revealed when Eagles Flight, a 3-year-old half-brother to the great Flightline, won 6-5 against a strong field of young girls.

With Antonio Fresu riding, the son of Curlin and Feathered ran seventh along the rail at the start of the 1,400-meter sprint before rallying on the outside, splitting opponents as he spun in the stretch and pulled away to win by 2 3/4 lengths on Santarena.

“Really happy,” said trainer John Sadler, who also had Flightline, the 2022 North American Horse of the Year. “You know, he got about four races of experience in one race. Considering he had to go inside and eat a lot of dirt, he handled his lessons very well.

Sadler said he hasn't picked a next race, but he thinks Eagles Flight would be “really good for a mile.”