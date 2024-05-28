A Boston filmmaker is looking to slay dragons, and in Hollywood, with the help of Dane Cook

Now based in Los Angeles, Holway is working to make this upcoming film a reality. Conrad: The Last Defender is about a man (played by Holway) who finds himself in a world overrun by dragons. Realizing that he possesses unique abilities to slay dragons, Conrad sets out to fight the great dragon, Deruin.

In 2021 actor/filmmaker Conor Holway has released Apple Cinema, an independent zombie apocalypse film set in the movie theater of the same name in Cambridge. But after a series of well-attended local screenings and a quick release on streaming , Holway, who grew up in Cambridge and Lincoln, saw the limitations of making a film outside of Hollywood. I realized that if my goal was to make another film, I would have to drive across the country, he said.

For the voice of Deruin, Holway called on a fellow transplant from Boston to Los Angeles: comedian and actor Dane Cook. There's a certain toughness to Boston, a Beantown energy, and you have to be from those parts to get it, Cook says. People contacted me daily. When he contacted me and I looked at his work, it's a bit of a mixed bag, but the ideas are great, and when I started talking to him, I told him. He's a guy who reminds me of a guy I know, because I'm him. My instincts are right on this.

Dane Cook provides the voice of a dragon named Deruin in “Conrad: The Last Defender.” Courtesy of Conor Holloway

As with his Boston zombie film, Holway mixed crowdsourcing with the hustle and bustle of the street. He hosted a series of networking parties that helped fund a recently completed Conrad short film, which also serves as a proof of concept that can be shown to potential studios or investors. The short film will be released to the public later this year.

It's about a young and confused man who has his ego but also his responsibilities that he knows he must take care of, explains the screenwriter Cillian Dunnegraduate from Northeastern whose father, Joe, is a longtime bar and club owner in Boston.

Cook stayed busy with promotions, tour, and an upcoming documentary about his life that he says is dark and twisted, hilarious and heartbreaking. His voiceover work includes voicing Dusty Crophopper in the Disney Planes franchise. I love the idea of ​​the dragon role and I love the animation. It's a world I'd like to build my own little foundation in and see what we can put into it, he says.

Even as Holway seeks to turn Conrad' into a feature film, he hasn't forgotten his roots. The fictional land in the film where the dragons roam is called Bostonia.

