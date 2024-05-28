Entertainment
Arrogate's Mr. Fisk leads Baffert 1-2 at Hollywood Gold Cup
Sunny Brook Stables Mr. Fish (Arrogate) connected with a stablemate Reincarnate (Good magic) entering the final furlong of Monday's GII Hollywood Gold Cup and pulled away from that rival to record his third graded victory in his last four starts.
The recent private purchase of Wathnan Racing Healer (Arg) (Fortify) won the break and took the lead as he passed the stands for the first time, but Juan Hernández was just as positive aboard Reincarnate from the inside barrier and sent the 4-year-old into the lead as he passed the winning post with a circuit of the Grand Lieu de Course to go. The well supported Judge Miller (Loop) took a three-deep sit-out, while Mr. Fisk improved to fourth on the clubhouse lap.
There was little change in the running order over the next two furlongs, but Kazushi Kimura allowed Mr. Fisk to slowly pinch the field at fence level and was ready to strike behind the leading trio then as they reached the farthest bend. Reincarnate held the call, and when Subsanador began throwing distress signals while leaving the quarter pole, Kimura led Mr. Fisk through that opening and the battle began. The stablemates were in step in the final furlong, but Mr. Fisk did the better of the two in the decisive stages and ultimately emerged a comfortable winner. Mr Fisk was taken off the track and taken to the stable for assessment after Kimura reported the colt was “not feeling well” while galloping.
“Kazushi Kimura said it was nothing serious, but he said he just felt a little bad, nothing obvious,” said trainer Bob Baffert, winning his 10th Gold Cup and 350th race in Santa Anita in total. “We’re just being careful. It was a little off so I'm hoping it's a foot or something. My horses ran very well, both of them, one and two like that.
“I knew they weren't going very fast and he was in a good position. Reincarnating when he takes a lead is hard. He introduced himself. I'm proud of both of them. It's a shame we can't celebrate in the winner's circle, but the horse seems to be doing well. That's the good news.
Baffert offered an update on X later this evening,” Mr. Fisk is resting comfortably in his booth, ready for dinner. He has a condylar fracture and will have surgery [Tuesday]. His prognosis is excellent. Jockey Kazushi Kimura took great care of his horse.
Tied winner of last year's Shared Belief S. in Del Mar, Mr. Fisk broke through to the graduate level of the GIII Native Diver S. at the Bing Crosby competition in November. Fifth in the GII San Pasqual S. on January 27, he bounced back to defeat Judge Miller in the GIII Californian S. on April 20.
#5 MR FISK, a son of Arrogate, wins the $200,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G2) under @kazushi0096. Trainer Bob Baffert wins his fourth Gold Cup in five years.
Next, Mr. Fisk made some tricky moves and is being evaluated by the track's veterinarians. Watch @FanDuelTV for updates. pic.twitter.com/hURxaHy4Ls
FanDuel Racing (formerly TVG) (@FanDuel_Racing) May 28, 2024
Genealogical notes:
Plein Air, a winner at Listed level in Italy over 1,400 meters on heavy ground, was acquired by Sunny Brook Stables and won on her US debut for Baffert in the 1,400 meter Astra S. in January 2018. No placed in three subsequent races, she was retired in early 2019 and was part of the second book of mares bred with Arrogate.
The mare is also responsible for the 3-year-old filly Bella Riva (Hard spun); the juvenile colt Catch the Breeze (Music by Maclean), a $30,000 FTKOCT yearling who was entered but withdrawn from last month's Goffs Breeze-Up sale at Doncaster; and a yearling filly by Collection. Plein Air produced a foal by Omaha Beach on May 18.
Monday, Santa Anita
HOLLYWOOD GOLD CUP S.-GII$201,000, Santa Anita, 5-27 years, 3 years/up, 1 1/4 m, 2:03.01, ft.
1-M. FISK, 124, c, 4, by Arrogate
1st dam: Plein Air (Ire) (SW-USA & Ity, $163,617), by Manduro (German)
2nd mother: Too In Love (Ire), by Galileo (Ire)
3rd dam: Anita Via (Ire), by Anita's Prince (Ire)
O/B-Sunny Brook Stables (KY); T-Bob Baffert; J-Kazushi Kimura. $120,000. Lifetime record: 11-5-2-0, $369,700. Work Nick Rating: A++. Click for it eNicks report and 5-cross pedigree. Click for it free catalog style pedigree Equineline.com.
2–Reincarnate122, c, 4, Good magic–Allanah, by Scat Daddy. ($775,000 Ylg '21 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY); T-Bob Baffert. $40,000.
3–Judge Miller122, c, 4, Loop–The antics, by Bernardini. ($550,000 Ylg '21 KEESEP). O-Muir Hut Stables, LLC; B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY); Mark Glatt. $24,000.
Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 2 1/4. Odds: 2.50, 3.00, 2.90.
Also raced: Subsanador (Arg), Mixto, Arrowthegreat, Oviatt Class. Striped: Ashcroft.
Click for it Equibase.com Chart and the PP TJCIS.com. VIDEO, sponsored by FanDuel TV.
|
