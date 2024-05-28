Mr. Fisk Gives Baffert Record 10th Hollywood Gold Cup Win





Mr. Fishled a double for Bob Baffert scoring by 2 1/4 lengths in Grade 2, $200,000Hollywood Gold Cuprunning 1 1/4 miles Monday in Santa Anita. Ridden by Kazushi Kimura, Mr Fisk found the racing hall heading home after saving ground, overtaking stable partner Reincarnate to claim his fourth Stakes victory and first in a Grade 1. Click here to Santa Anita entries and results. Reincarnate finished 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Judge Miller (5-2), who was third, with Subsanador completing the superfecta. For Baffert, it was his 350th victory at Santa Anita and his record 10th Hollywood Gold Cup victory. #5 MR FISK, a son of Arrogate, wins the $200,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G2) under @kazushi0096. Trainer Bob Baffert wins his fourth Gold Cup in five years. Next, Mr. Fisk made some tricky moves and is being evaluated by the track's veterinarians. Watch @FanDuelTV for updates. pic.twitter.com/hURxaHy4Ls FanDuel Racing (formerly TVG) (@FanDuel_Racing) May 28, 2024 Mr. Fisk finished the race in 2:03.01. As the slight favorite, he paid $7.00, $3.60 and $2.60. Reincarnate, ridden by Juan Hernández, brought $3.80 and $3.00. Judge Miller, the favorite ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer Mark Glatt, paid $3.80 to run. After the race, Kimura said he felt something slightly odd about Mr. Fisk when he was stopped. The 4-year-old Arrogate foal was taken by equine ambulance back to his stable for further evaluation. Kazushi Kimura said it was nothing serious, but he said he just felt a little bad, nothing obvious, Baffert said. We're just being careful. It was a little off, so I'm hoping it's a foot or something. Mr. Fisk runs like a Sunny Brook Stables student. He has a record of 11:5-2-0 with $369,700 in earnings. He entered the Gold Cup after a victory in the Californian (G3) at 1 1/8 miles on April 20 at Santa Anita. His other stakes wins came last year at Native Diver (G3) and Shared Belief, both at Del Mar. I knew they weren't going very fast, and he was in a good position,” Baffert said. Reincarnated, when he takes the advantage, he is tough. He introduced himself. I'm proud of both of them. It's a shame we can't celebrate in the winner's circle, but the horse looks fine. That's the good news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.horseracingnation.com/news/Mr_Fisk_gives_Baffert_record_10th_win_in_Hollywood_Gold_Cup_123 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos