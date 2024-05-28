Unmissable Bollywood Movies on OTT That Depict the Life of Courtesans







Heeramandi, a new series on Netflix, is everything one could hope for. It's a pleasure to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali portraying the heyday of Indian courtesans in her distinct way. A stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sonakshi Sinha, chronicles the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence era in 'Heeramandi', set against the backdrop of the 1940s . For those who don't know, this is not the first time that Bollywood has depicted the lives of courtesans. In case the charm of 'Heeramandi' makes you want to know more, check out three other Hindi films here that depict the lives of courtesans. Also Read: Four Korean Comedy Dramas Available for OTT Streaming Devdas Sanjay Leela Bhansali's exceptional portrayal of a courtesan has already made her charming on screen. “Devdas” (2002) is still considered one of his best and most loved plays to date. While Dev and Paro's love story between Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai is the center of attention, the director has done a good job in highlighting Madhuri Dixit's character Chandramukhia, a courtesan who falls in love from Devto. Even though Chandramukhi was a supporting role, his performance left us all in awe of his strength and selflessness. Where to watch: Watch with Eros Now subscription on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Pakeezah Meena Kumari's portrayal of Sahibjaan in the 1972 film “Pakeezah” stands out among Bollywood films inspired by the lives of courtesans. Sahibjaan struggles to escape the prostitution trade in the Amazon Prime Video film, but she ends up falling in love with Salim, a young forest ranger. Unfortunately, his wealthy parents oppose the union. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read: Watch These 4 OTT Movies Before Deadpool and Wolverine Umrao Jaan Rekha raised the bar for courtesan characters in Bollywood with her 1981 film “Umrao Jaan”. Rekha plays a little girl in the film who is sold to a brothel and grows up to become a well-known poet. Rekha made us all fall in love with her after she sang 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and performed 'Aankhon Ki Masti'. Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video These films, available on various OTT platforms, continue to captivate audiences with their poignant and powerful stories of courtesans.











