Inside the glamorous life of rising Hollywood superstar Ella Purnell, from parties at Coachella to being dubbed “Sydney Sweeney of the United Kingdom”

SHE'S the most-watched movie star you may never have heard of – but that won't be for long.

British actress Ella Purnell is about to go stratospheric as her Amazon Prime show, Fallout, became the most-watched program on all streaming services last month, with over 7 million views.

12 British star Ella Purnell is about to go stratospheric with her Amazon Prime show Fallout Credit: Instagram/ella_purnell

12 She is the lead star of the Amazon television series Fallout, which was the most-watched drama series on streaming channels last month. Credit: amazon prime

12 She is now a red carpet regular Credit: Getty

Ella, 27, plays naïve Vault dweller Lucy in the post-apocalyptic series, venturing into the wasteland to find her kidnapped father.

Fallout went straight to number one upon its release and is sure to catapult the stunning actress to super-stardom.

Ella has already started putting together the assets of a high-profile life with 1.2 million Instagram followers, a rocker boyfriend and an LA pad.

Not that this is his first major role. She may have gone unnoticed until now, but she already has many impressive roles under her belt, with her talent spotted early on by Tim Burton and Angelina Jolie.

Born and raised in London, with her mother, stepfather and three brothers, while her father and stepmother lived nearby, she landed a place at the Sylvia Youngs drama school at the age of 9 years old and also performed as a child model. .

She won her first major role at the age of 11, beating hundreds of other children for a role in the West End production of Oliver!

The series gave her a taste for acting and she quickly became the child star of choice for directors looking for a girl to play younger versions of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

In Disney's Maleficent, she plays a young Angelina Jolie. In Never Let Me Go, she played the child version of Kiera Knightley, and in The Legend of Tarzan, she was the young Margot Robbie.

In an interview, Ella said that she once feared that playing the younger version of the main actors might hinder her career, but she said to herself: If someone asks me to be the young Margot Robbie, I wouldn't won't say no!

And she was right: she got to work and learn from some of the biggest and best female stars in the world.

Fallout Actress Ella Purnell Looks Stunning in Blue Bikini

It really helped to see how disciplined they were and how dedicated and committed they were to their craft,” she told Crash.

“I actually just enjoy getting to know them and seeing them as real human beings. Working with intelligent, driven women has been a great source of inspiration from a young age.”

Career battle

But despite these early brushes with fame, Ella still considered acting as a hobby until, at the age of 18, she landed the role of Emma in legendary director Tim Burton's 2016 “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

After this major success, her career suddenly slowed down and she began to question her acting ambitions.

“I said to myself, 'I'm 21, I haven't had a job in a while, I really don't know if this is a job I want to continue doing,'” she said. confessed to the Belfast Telegraph.

She didn't want to take on roles like “the main male character's girlfriend; a woman who needs saving; or the goal, something that is wanted. Just there to be a sex object, portrayed as weak, pretty , kind”. “.

12 Ella with her boyfriend Max Bennett Kelly Credit: Instagram/ella_purnell

12 The 27-year-old has over a million followers on Instagram Credit: Social networks

Ella even considered putting her career on hold and going to college until she landed her first adult role as Tess in Sweetbitter, which saw her cross the pond to live and work at ork/.

As a big fan of tattoos, she was thrilled when it was announced that her character would be getting a tattoo on her upper back. So she got a tattoo in real life and also converted her mother to body art.

She said: She has been opposed to me getting a tattoo for all 21 years of my life. But suddenly she said I'm going to have one too.

“And now I can't stop her. She's got so much she won't stop. It's like she's addicted to ink.”

Ella then moved to Los Angeles and landed the role of Jackie in Yellowjackets, the slow-burn hit that went viral about a girls' soccer team fighting for survival after their plane crashes in the Rocky Mountains.

“Her rapid rise makes her the Sydney Sweeney of the United Kingdom” Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, says: Ella is one of those stars who has slowly crept into the public eye and we know we recognize it, but we don't know where we come from. That's all about to change as she wowed audiences in the hit Amazon Prime series Fallout and the dark thriller Yellowjackets. She's on her way to becoming the UK's Sydney Sweeney, and her trajectory to stardom is set in 2024. With her stunning looks, brilliant acting skills and knack for nailing any accent she puts her voice on, she is one to watch. She has proven that she can do costume dramas as well as fight scenes, which makes her a casting dream. She's also not afraid to talk about her ups and downs related to mental health issues, which makes her all the more relatable. As Hollywood falls in love with her, it won't be long before big brands come calling and she will take part in major advertising campaigns for fashion and beauty brands. With nearly a million followers on social media, she will quickly become the talk of the town and I am here for it! I see Ella leading the new Hollywood Brit pack alongside Leo Woodall, Amy Jackson, Kit Connor, Ncuti Gatwa, Andrew Scott and Ambika Mod.

The success of the show surprised everyone, especially Ella.

We didn't know people were going to react this way, she told The Face.

When you realize it, you're only really experiencing 50% of the series. But when you add in the music and storylines of the adult counterparts, it works wonderfully. However, it was really a surprise for all of us. None of us saw this coming!

Thanks to the success of Yellowjackets and now Fallout, Ellas has gained an army of fans and followers on social media who are enjoying her glamorous new red carpet photos as well as weekends spent at Coachella with her friends.

12 Ella in hit survival horror drama Yellowjackets Credit: Alamy

12 She appeared in the 2018 television adaptation of Agatha Christie's Ordeal of Innocence. Credit: BBC

12 Ella alongside Clive Owen in the 2011 horror film Intruders Credit: Kobal Collection – Shutterstock

And the constant on her Instagram is her boyfriend of three years – musician Max Bennett Kelly.

When asked by an Insta fan who her favorite celebrity was, Ella didn't hesitate to name her Max as the one for her.

The couple live together in Los Angeles with their dog and speak regularly online.

The pair released a short film they made together last year called Junk Male, about which Max posted: I can't believe this is actually happening. It seems a little surreal to spend almost a year on something and then have it blow up.

“I couldn't have done it without Ella, she really brought this film to life. So professional, so bold and I'm so proud. Seriously, she's such an incredible director and I'm so happy we were able to do this together :),

'My rock'

While Ella describes Max as her rock and paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram in 2022 when her car was stolen along with all her belongings while she was moving.

She wrote: How overwhelming his love is. It's emotional to be loved like this, to be in the light of someone so kind, so generous and so gentle.

Max, I adore you. You are so wonderful, so dynamic, so funny, so talented, so intelligent. I love the way your brain works. I love the way you interact with the world. The way you treat people. The way you dance. I love everything about you. It's a joy to know you, let alone live with you.

“I'm so lucky, it's crazy. Thank you for being you, for holding me and making me laugh and knowing what I need before I even know I need whatever it is. Thank you for slowing me down and reminding me to breathe. Thank you for supporting all my crazy ideas and big dreams, you bring out the best in me and more.

So it seems like it's bad luck for Ella's growing army of male fans – she definitely seems taken.

12 Ella considered quitting her career and going to college Credit: Instagram/ella_purnell

12 She shares glamorous travel shots at festivals like Coachella with her followers Credit: Instagram/ella_purnell

12 Ella Purnell at the premiere of Yellowjackets Credit: Alamy