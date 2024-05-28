MACAU DAILY TIMES Emperor Entertainment Hotel acquires serviced apartment building in Hong Kong for HKD 700 million





Eemperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd, which operates the Grand Emperor Hotel and casino in Macau, has agreed to acquire a 25-story apartment building in Hong Kong for HKD700 million, the company announced late last week. Under the deal, Emperor E will acquire Star Omen Limited, owner of the Central District property, from its parent company Emperor International Holdings Ltd. Emperor E will make an initial deposit of HKD 150 million and pay an additional HKD 350 million upon settlement. The remaining HKD 200 million will be paid in seven quarterly installments. Explaining the purchase, Emperor E said in a statement that the transaction will enable the group to expand its portfolio of assets under its core business, thereby further expanding its revenue base and broadening its market presence. The company cited growing demand for long-term stays in Hong Kong from mainland Chinese citizens under new immigration programs, as well as students and businesspeople. Particularly after the resumption of international travel, hotels have shifted their focus from long-term stays to short-term stays, increasing demand for longer stays in serviced apartments, the statement said. The 69-unit building will strengthen Emperor Es' hotel portfolio in Hong Kong and Macau. Emperor International, which owns 71.63% of Emperor E, will receive net proceeds of approximately HKD 654.5 million from this transaction. Journalist Related

