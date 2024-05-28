The comic relief of retirement: friendships lead to forever relationships | News, Sports, Jobs

Family and friends. Some might be forgotten while others will always stay with us. Although he hasn't seen or heard from Roger White since elementary school, he remains a long-remembered friend. In addition to the good times we shared, he also shared with me his measles – a gift that kept me home from school for an entire week. I never thanked him enough for that.

The Sunday School class attracted another great friend, Mike. In high school and college, I spent more time with Mike and his family than with my own. Another friend, Steve, lived a block down the street. We managed to “Bring the group together” and I played just one gig – at a primary school, him on guitar and me on bass. Although we promised all the profits after spending on lemonade and cookies, we ended up with 55 each and the chance to “party like a rock star.” My only other chance came when the Minot Symphony performed with the Kansas band. Then there are other memories, like those made with another good friend, Craig Fink.

New to Minot in the late 70's, I opened my orthodontic practice. A mother brought her son in to see what could be done to improve his smile. We mutually decided to start working with braces to ease their concerns. Several months later, an invitation came out to join Minot architect Wayne Whitty at his home for dinner. “The Finks will be there too”, Wayne said. Although I was caring for Craig's son and had met his wife, Robbe, I had not met Craig. It seemed like an icebreaker might be helpful in meeting a Minot icon like Mr. Fink. A set of crooked incisors made earlier that slipped over my own teeth might do the trick.

On arrival at Whitty's, introductions were made. A beautiful summer evening brought everyone to sit down for a visit outside before dinner. After a while, I noticed that as I looked in Craig's direction, his head had turned away. It was clear he noticed my hanging cleavers and was probably thinking, I can't believe I'm paying this guy to straighten my son's teeth. When Craig's discomfort and agitation became more evident, I pretended something was stuck between my teeth. Poking around with a toothpick still didn't solve the problem, so the device was removed to better retrieve it – much to Craig's shock and laughter. This moment sparked more than forty years of friendship.

As is the case with friends Roger, Mike and Steve, Craig's thoughts are also permanently etched in memory. For example, when Craig, Wayne and I went to the Minot post office at noon on January 8, 1993. That was the day and time a new stamp featuring Elvis Presley was being issued. Craig convinced me to wear his Elvis costume. A line of people looking to buy the new stamp stretched outside. Using my best Elvis impersonation, I muttered: "Excuse me baby," to a woman waiting in line, “Can you tell me where I can buy stamps?” » Passing by the service counter, a post office cashier was also dressed as Elvis. I called him an imposter. He did the same thing to me. Back in Craig's car, all three of us couldn't help but laugh.

Chances are we all remember special times spent with family and friends. Such memories provide lingering pleasure – like mine with Roger White, Craig and many others. It is something that nourishes our soul and helps push away worries and problems.

It was difficult losing Craig two years ago. Although Rita and I were unable to join his family in celebrating Craig's life, we continue to celebrate it now. As he did for many others in Minot, Craig shared much more than the gift of measles. The good times and laughter he brought to many keeps us connected even today. Hold on to those special moments and the joy shared with friends and family. They help maintain meaningful relationships forever.