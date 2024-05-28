Chart: Live Nation has barely skipped a beat in the past decade





14 years after the Justice Department green-lighted the merger between Ticketmaster Entertainment and Live Nation, allowing two major players in the live entertainment industry to join forces, the DOJ is trying to turn back the clock . On Thursday, the Justice Department, along with 30 state and district attorneys general, filed an antitrust complaint against Live Nation Entertainment and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ticketmaster, seeking to break up the live entertainment monolith. We allege that Live Nation relies on illegal and anti-competitive conduct to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States, to the detriment of fans, artists, small promoters and venue operators, a Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. . The result is that fans pay more in entry fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters are squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices when it comes to ticketing services. Live Nations' dominant market position is the result of vertical integration and strategic acquisitions, including the merger with Ticketmaster in 2010. Over the years, the company has also acquired numerous regional promoters, venue operators and artist management companies, thus strengthening its global presence and consolidating the company's control over the entire live performance value chain. Whatever the company does, whether legal or illegal, it seems to work. Since 2009, the last year before the Ticketmaster merger, Live Nations' revenue from concerts and ticketing has more than quintupled, reaching $21.7 billion in 2023. It is interesting to note the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought the live entertainment industry to its knees. in 2020 and part of 2021, were very short-lived for Live Nation, which was large enough to survive and take advantage of pent-up demand in 2022 and 2023, two record years for the concert industry. Unsurprisingly, Live Nation Entertainment vehemently denied the allegations made by the DOJ, saying the lawsuit follows intense political pressure on the DOJ and long-term lobbying by its competitors. By blaming concert promoters and ticketing companies for high prices, the complaint ignores anything that is actually responsible for rising ticket prices, the company claims, citing rising production costs, popularity artists and 24/7 online ticket scalping as the main drivers of rising ticket prices. . The company goes on to call allegations of monopolistic behavior absurd, saying the DOJ's latest actions against dominant platform companies are not anti-monopoly but anti-business.

