HYBE offers to sell $62 million worth of SM Entertainment shares





SM'sidolgroupaespa releases its first full album “Armageddon” on May 27, 2024 HYBE Co., the company behind global sensations BTS and NewJeans, has offered to sell some of its shares in K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co. in a global deal estimated to be worth $85 billion. won ($62 million), shortly after girl group SM aespa. released their first full-length album. HYBE on Monday began building a block sale order book after the market close to shed 25-32 percent of its stake in SM Entertainment that it acquired last year, according to reports. people knowledgeable about the subject. The entertainment powerhouse, led by famous K-pop producer Ban Si-hyuk, is the third largest shareholder with a 12.58% stake as of the end of March. HYBE offered to sell SM Entertainment shares at prices of 90,531 and 91,968 won, 4.0 to 5.5 percent below Monday's closing price and about 25 percent lower than its purchase price of 120 000 won. Based on the proposed price range, the block sale, managed by Samsung Securities Co., is expected to raise up to 85 billion won. Early last year, HYBE purchased a 14.8% stake in SM from the latter's founder and former chief producer Lee Soo-man, as well as an additional 0.98% stake in the of a public purchase offer. She acquired the shares at 120,000 won apiece in a battle with Kakao Entertainment Corp. to take control of SM, headquarters of NCT, Red Velvet and aespa. But it lost to Kakao in the competition and has since reduced its stake to 8% in a takeover bid launched by Kakao. In February this year, HYBE's stake in SM Entertainment increased to 12.58% after purchasing the remaining 3.64% stake held by SM founder Lee, who exercised his put option as agreed with HYBE last year. In the first quarter of this year, HYBE recorded losses on SM shares, after SM's stock price fell to 70,000 won earlier this year, 23.4% lower than its stock price. purchase. The planned bulk sale comes amid expectations of a rebound in SM's stock price with the release of the four-member group's first full-length album, Aespas, on Monday, four years after its debut. Expectations of an easing of Chinese import restrictions on K-content also sent SM stocks and other entertainment stocks higher on Monday. By midday Tuesday, SM shares erased gains and fell 5 percent to 91,500 won. Write to Jun-Ho Cha at [email protected]

Yeonhee Kim edited this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kedglobal.com/entertainment/newsView/ked202405280003 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos