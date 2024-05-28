Community honors fallen troops on Memorial Day and beyond | News | Daily Sun Villages

John Gorsuch becomes emotional every time the family of fallen service members is presented with the poem Miss Me But Let Me Go. Regarding the U.S. Marine Corps veteran and commander of the Post Honor Guard 347 of the American Legion, there is no greater gift than military honors.

Today, the nation comes together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day honors American service members who have died in service. This holiday has been observed since the end of the civil war.

Ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages, 11 a.m. at American Legion Tri City Post 18 in Wildwood, 11 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, as well as at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lady Lake Cemetery. But throughout The Villages community, where one in seven residents served their country, citizens honor the fallen in many ways throughout the year, whether at military funerals, with memorials or through rituals observed at each of their gatherings.

Without the military and its sacrifices, this country would not be what it is and people would not have the freedoms they enjoy, said Gorsuch, of the village of Largo.

The final salvation

At every veteran's funeral, groups like the American Legion Post 347 Honor Guard offer the final salute to their fallen comrades for nearly 20 minutes.

During the military honors, rendered by 23 members, the honor guard greets the family at the curb upon their arrival and accompanies them to the shelter where the ceremony is to take place.

The family follows as the guard walks behind the casket or urn and a member of the guard carrying an American flag.

Other members, already lined up near the shelter, salute the urn or coffin before joining the rest of the guard.

Once the urn or coffin is in place, the guardian stops in front of the podium and salutes the urn or coffin again.

The Legion Commander welcomes everyone, then the Chaplain speaks about the Veteran and reads the Legionnaires' Prayer.

Someone then reads the poem Miss Me But Let Me Go and presents it to the family along with an inscribed Bible.

The widow or widower also receives a Post 347 embroidered handkerchief.

The guard then folds the American flag before reopening it and folding it one last time before placing three shotgun shells inside it. This is called three-way dialogue.

They fire the final volley, or the 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of the taps.

Sometimes a bagpiper plays Amazing Grace while the guard wraps the flag and presents it to the family.

The family receives the shells from the final volley and is encouraged to share them, so that the veteran is not forgotten.

Gorsuch has been part of the honor guard for three years and it is always an honor for him to give the final salute.

It is my privilege and my honor to do this for the family and for the fallen veteran, Gorsuch said. This person has made no greater sacrifice for his country.

A lasting tribute

Each year, more than 25 million people visit the National Mall in Washington, D.C., according to the National Parks Service.

But you don't have to go that far to find memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes.

The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell is home to more than 50 memorials and monuments. They are dedicated to specific military units, wars, military awards, and veterans groups.

The Joint Veterans Support Committee, which supports the cemetery, is working on a project to bring more memorials and monuments to the park through its $10 million Freedom Memorial Plaza project.

So far, the committee has installed monuments dedicated to Gold Star families and Vietnam War veterans. He plans to add monuments for prisoners of war/MIA, Medal of Honor recipients, women veterans, special forces, Iraq/Afghanistan veterans and others.

For more information, visit jvsc.us.

The Florida National Cemetery also hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Patti Beebe coordinates it, as well as a quarterly unsupervised person service.

It makes each ceremony unique and involves members of the younger generations. This year's Memorial Day program will include cadets from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

It's very humbling and very gratifying to honor these men and women who paid it all or just paid part of it, said Beebe, of Sanibel Village. This is my way of giving back. It's a lot of work, but it's something I really enjoy doing.

Although Beebe is not a veteran, her family has a history of military service and she looks forward to seeing the smiles and tears of those who attend the ceremonies.

It’s even more special for her to see Gold Star families attend Memorial Day ceremonies. These are families who have lost a loved one in the military.

Beebe wants to show them that their loved one is not forgotten and that people still care about the sacrifices their family members made, she said.

The Unattended Service is held to honor veterans who died alone and without friends or family present when their remains were buried.

Someone reads the name, branch and rank of every unattended veteran who was buried that quarter, then rings a bell and renders military honors.

There are veterans who never got this, and we're making sure they get it, she said. It's all about veterans. It’s about everything we need to do to give them honor and respect.

In another tribute to veterans, hundreds of volunteers place more than 190,000 flags on veterans' headstones at the Florida National Cemetery each year just before Memorial Day.

Flags for Fallen Vets began in 2012 with the mission of placing an American flag on every veteran's headstone every Memorial Day.

“It's the least we can do to honor them,” said Doug Gardner, Flags of Fallen Vets Inc. executive vice president for Florida. This is one way to ensure that their names will not be forgotten.

When a volunteer places a flag at the foot of the headstone, he or she steps back, salutes, says the name of the deceased and thanks them for their service.

It is a rewarding process for the U.S. Army veteran.

Seeing and participating in this effort is what led Gardner, of Gilchrist Village, to decide that the Florida National Cemetery would be where he and his wife would be buried.

Keeping hope alive

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 and other veterans groups honor prisoners of war and troops missing in action through POW/MIA charts.

US Air Force veteran Dwight Moore is the custodian of the VVA 1036 table, set up for each of its meetings.

For Moore, a Vietnam War veteran, it is a special honor because he participated in a POW rescue mission at the end of the war and he knows many people who were POWs.

A POW/MIA picture is because we don't know, said Moore, of Tamarind Grove Village. Yet we must hold out hope that there might be someone out there.

The table is set for everyone with a white tablecloth, a black napkin, a single red rose, a yellow ribbon around the vase of roses, a slice of lemon, salt sprinkled on a plate, an overturned glass, an empty chair and a candle.

The table in VVA 1036 also includes an American flag and a Bible.

The small table represents the only missing prisoner.

The white tablecloth represents pure intentions to serve.

The black towel symbolizes the sorrow of captivity.

The rose is for the blood shed by those who served.

The yellow ribbon represents those worn on the lapels of military personnel.

The lemon slice represents the bitterness of their fate, and the salt is for the tears of their families.

The spilled glass reminds people that POWs/MIAs can't give a toast and the chair is empty because they're not there.

Finally, the candle gives them hope of finding their way home.

We would like to think these tables will never be used again, but they are valid for all wars, Moore said. And for our VVA guys, we all have someone who hasn't returned.

