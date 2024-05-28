Beverly Hall apologizes after 'Jaws' actor makes speech

Newsletter Sign-Up
A movie theater has apologized to its patrons after Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss apparently made hateful comments before a screening of “Jaws” at a Beverly theater this weekend.
The Cabot Theater in Beverly hosted Dreyfuss, 76, in a sold-out show Saturday night, billed as a look at his experiences acting in iconic films of the 1970s.
In a statement, the theater's executive director, J. Casey Soward, said he “shared” attendees' concerns about Dreyfuss' comments.
“We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic film has become a platform for political views,” Soward wrote. “We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and the discomfort it caused many customers.”
In a Youtube video, Dreyfuss appears to come out on stage wearing a dress over her button-down shirt while a Taylor Swift song was playing. Then, two people ripped off the dress before Dreyfuss declared, “this is the last time you'll see me in an LGBT costume,” according to one viewer.
The same YouTube account published another video at the end of his speech, to the applause of the crowd.
“Fifty years ago, without telling anyone, they removed civics from the curriculum of every public school in America, which means we have no idea who we are, and if we don't get it back not soon, we'll be everyone's going to die,” he said. “Make sure your kids aren't the last generation of Americans, and you know exactly what I'm talking about.”
According to several social media posts, some audience members left the theater before the film as Dreyfuss made racist and homophobic remarks. One participant said in an email that he also made misogynistic comments about working with Barbara Streisand on their 1987 film “Nuts,” including calling her an “idiot,” according to one participant.
“So it turns out Richard Dreyfuss is BIG when it comes to hate,” one participant said. wrote on Facebook. “We lasted about 20 minutes before he started going after every group of marginalized people he didn't like.”
Another participant said they went out, along with “hundreds” of other people. Another said about half the audience left after speaking out against transgender people and transgender children.
“Dreyfuss has spewed absolutely vile, dehumanizing and abhorrent things about trans youth, LGBTQ+ people, women and survivors of sexual violence,” they wrote. “I feel so much pain for all the young trans people in the audience listening to so much hate.”
Last week, Dreyfuss was in New Hampshire for a similar evening before a screening of “Jaws”. The Music Hall in Portsmouth has sold tickets for up to $300 for a meet-and-greet with the “Stand By Me” actor. One attendee from New Hampshire called the conference “horrible.”
“Sexist, mean, arrogant,” the participant wrote on Facebook. “I went out like many others, even before the screening of Jaws.”
The comments aren't out of character for the “Close Encounters” actor. Dreyfuss continued PBS's Firing Line Last Year and defended Laurence Olivier's performance in 1965's “Othello,” where he wore blackface to play the title character.
“He played a black man brilliantly,” he said. “Am I being told that I will never have the chance to play a black man? Is anyone else told that if they're not Jewish, they shouldn't play the Merchant of Venice? Are we crazy?
Dreyfuss also said the diversity standards for the Oscars made him “throw up.”
In their statement, Cabot said Dreyfuss's views did not reflect their values of inclusiveness.
“We deeply regret the distress this has caused many of our customers,” Soward wrote.
Dreyfuss' agent did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
