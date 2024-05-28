General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles





Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” was shot and killed in Los Angeles over the weekend, his family and police confirmed to NBC News. Wactor was 37 years old. There's a huge hole in all of us, and there's no way to fix it, said Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor. NBC News. Johnny Wactor, left, with his mother, Scarlett, and brothers Grant and Lance, at Scarlett Wactors' surprise 60th birthday party in January, the last time she saw him. Courtesy of Scarlett Wactor The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that a call came in around 3:25 a.m. on May 26 that described the victim as a white man in his 30s, but did not confirm his identity. The victim interrupted three men who were trying to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, police said. One of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting, and the victim was struck by gunfire. The trio then fled the scene, police said, and the victim was pronounced dead. Scarlett Wactor told NBC News by phone that her son was a bartender at a nearby rooftop restaurant, helping with a deep clean after last call, and was walking to his car across the street with three co-workers. She remembers that two of her colleagues went in a different direction than her son, leaving him with just one colleague. Her son quickly realized something was wrong with his car and thought it was being towed since he had parked on the street, she said. When he asked one of the individuals if he was being towed, the person shot him, according to Scarlett Wactor. Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Johnny Wactor always wanted to be an actor, his mother said. Even after moving to Hollywood, he stayed in touch with his college acting teacher. Johnny Wactor finally found a home on “General Hospital,” as Brando, the son of Bonnie Burroughs Gladys Corbin, for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022, according to his IMDb page. He was also known for his roles on “Army Wives,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS” and, most recently, “Station 19.” Johnny Wactor's mother said her son always wanted to be an actor. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images “I think when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he does this in heaven and enjoys it,” Scarlett Wactor said. In a statement to NBC News, Johnny Wactors' manager Marco Cuadros described the actor as such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. Cuadros said he was still processing “this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.” According to Varietythe Wactors' talent agent, David Shaul, said Wactor was “a spectacular human being”. “Not just a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but a true moral example to all who knew him,” Shaul added. No arrests have been made.

