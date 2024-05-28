Actor Sam Waterston to Seniors at Class Day 2024: It's your turn.

At the Princeton Class Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, actor Sam Waterston invoked the wisdom of Shakespeare, Montaigne and Abraham Lincoln to capture the joy and promise of this singular moment for seniors: “It is your turn. That’s why it’s called Beginning. he said. This is the perfect time to act, to seize the opportunity, the time to be in the world and make things happen.

In his remarks during the school day, Waterston candidly assured the seniors that the last thing he was going to do was tell them how to think and what to do. It's your turn, he repeated.

It's hard to look at Waterston's bushy eyebrows and hear his charming, deep voice without thinking of the signature musical notes “dun-dun!” » which punctuate the change of each scene in “Law & Order”. Waterston played prosecutor Jack McCoy for 400 episodes before leaving the series in February.

The seniors gather for the ceremony. This year's class jackets were designed by Class of 2024 member Genie Choi.

Stepping away from that role was difficult, Waterston said, but it also opened up a huge amount of freedom. And it turned out to be a gift for himself. Waterson said it reminded him of his favorite essayist, Michel de Montaigne, who left his role as advisor to the king at the French court 400 years ago and freed his mind to invent the essay.

And today Waterston said: “pPeople still read these essays to discover what it means to be a stand-up guy, an honest, fun, one-of-a-kind shooter, and a friend. all because he stopped.

Waterston, who meditates twice a day, urged seniors to take a moment to stop and clear their heads to make room to address the big questions of their lives beyond college. “If you are like all the generations that came before you, you will continue to move forward, but, since the future has not been written, it is possible that you will be the ones who finally find the right answer. This is for what the rest of us are rooting for…That's why we're all so happy you're here.

The tradition of Class Day dates back to before the Civil War. Organized entirely by seniors, the ceremony includes awards, souvenirs and the presentation of a symbolic key to the campus by the President of the University.

Before the program began, the seniors took their seats on Cannon Green behind Nassau Hall, laughing with their friends and smiling at family members who jumped up to take photos. Music blasting from speakers on either side of the stage added to the festive spirit.

The annual Class Day event is a traditionally light-hearted ceremony held by seniors to recognize the achievements of their class.

Before Waterson's remarks, Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber addressed graduating students, their families and guests, emphasizing that the tradition of the class day dates back to before the Civil War and has always been organized by the seniors themselves.

He then announced the presentation of the metaphorical keys to the University to the leaders of the senior class, another Class Day tradition. In a nod to the humorous ceremony, slides on either side of the stage showed Princeton's tiger mascot sneakily slipping the keys with his giant paw, then shyly returning them a moment later.

On a more serious note, Eisgruber concluded with a personal message to the graduating seniors. I am handing over the keys to you this year with particular confidence, he declared, noting that “yOUR the class has proven itself capable of great things by maintaining high levels of achievement during one of the most challenging times our university, our nation, and our world have ever faced.“.

Class president Sydney Johnson, who spoke after Eisgruber, encouraged her classmates to stay close to the present moment.

“Too often, blinded by our daily stressors, we forget that every day and every interaction is a privilege,” she said. “Today I invite you to ground yourself by letting someone know how grateful you are to have shared a space with them.”

Later, in life beyond FitzRandolph Gate, she said, I hope you will strive to live without regret, to push yourself when you are too comfortable, and to follow the path best adapted to your own aspirations.

Johnson received both the 1903 W. Sanderson Detwiler Prize and the Walter E. Hope Class of 1901 Medal during the annual school day awards ceremony for seniors for leadership and service.

President Christopher L. Eisgruber welcomes graduating seniors and their guests.

She warned her classmates against complacency. Wherever life takes you, know that earning a degree from a university like this inevitably comes with the responsibility of implementing change in various spheres and at different levels. I hope you will venture out in true service to humanity and progress, and reject the tendency to enact change only when it is practical and comfortable. Comfort is temporary, but participating in lasting change guarantees endless impact. Leaning into discomfort pushes you to live a life without regrets.

Student speakers Sierra Stern and Rohit Narayanan spoke with equal parts humor and inspiration to capture memories of the Class of 2024 and the unique bond they share.

Stern laughed at herself that first year when everyone was learning remotely and found herself in awe as she scrolled through the Class of 2024's Facebook page “with the fervor of a woman in her 50s.”

One of you discovered a planet, she remarked, so it's like you don't have to do all that.

Narayanan, with a wry tone, suggested that living during the pandemic had acquired a remarkable set of skills that would certainly be useful in the real world, including a skill related to the university's COVID PCR sampling.. “If you're facing pressure at work, remember that you once had to produce enough saliva to fill a plastic tube twice a week. »

The class day also featured the naming of four honorary class members, in addition to Waterston: Mia Gonzalez Guerrero, a Campus Dining employee; Neena Simpson, orientation program coordinator in the Office of the Dean of Undergraduate Students; Claire Gmachl, Eugene Higgins Professor of Electrical Engineering and principal of Whitman College; and James Vreeland, professor of politics and international affairs.

A subtitled video of the ceremony is available online. Graduation activities will continue with the university's 277th commencement ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.