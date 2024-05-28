Mad Max saga sees worst Memorial Day box office numbers in nearly 30 years





Warner Bros. Furiosa was expected to gross $40 million in its opening weekend in the United States, but underperformed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is off to a disappointing start at the US box office, grossing $32 million ($25 million) over the Memorial Day long weekend. Its takings make it the lowest box office figure for the holiday weekend since Casper debuted to $22.5 million ($17.6 million) in 1995. Furiosa only narrowly beat its closest competitor, The Garfield Movie, which grossed $31.1 million ($24.3 million). The 2024 weekend numbers were significantly down from 2023, when Disney's The Little Mermaid grossed $118 million ($92.4 million). The fifth film in the Mad Max series is a prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. It tells the origin story of Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road. The dystopian action films, created by George Miller, are set in the barren outback of Australia and explore the collapse of society after an apocalypse. Getty Images It also stars Tom Burke and Alyla Browne and takes place around 20 years before Fury Road, and fans see Furiosa grow from infancy to becoming a warrior. The film, which cost $168 million (131 million) to produce, is expected to gross around $40 million (31 million) over the four-day weekend in the United States. At the international box office, Furiosa grossed $33.3 million (26 million) from 75 territories over the weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $58.9 million (46.1 million). The previous film in the franchise from 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, grossed $65 million (51 million) when it opened. Premiering out of competition at Cannes, Furiosa received a six-minute standing ovation, but it received mixed reviews from critics, with reviews ranging from primal and prickly soul to all spectacle and no vision. Universal Studios The Fall Guy also underperformed in its opening weekend Other recent films that have failed at the box office include the action comedy The Fall Guy which underperformed in its opening weekend. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film was expected to gross $40 million, but it ended up grossing just under $28 million ($21.9 million). John Krasinski's animated family film IF and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also had weaker opening weekends than expected.

