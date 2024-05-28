Alia to Zeenat: A to Z of Bollywood head turners





Bollywood has a habit of turning heads – theirs and everyone else's – with shiny hair accessories. Sukanya Verma chooses exquisite head jewelry to explain what we mean. Deepika Padukone Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Rediff Archives Deepika channeled her a Greek goddess MET Gala debut. She kept things relatively simple in a figure-hugging white dress with diamond flowers adorning her carefully tied updo. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Here's another moment to remember the mom-to-be fulfilling her jury duty in Cannes, wearing an embellished headband to accompany her sequined striped sari. Alia Bhatt Alia may have stuck to a minimalist look at her wedding, but she went all out for Rani's bridal look in Karan Johar's lavish love story, Rocky and Rani's love storyin its sparkling maang tikka. Sonam Kapoor Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters Bollywood's original fashionista has been serving looks long before they became a thing. Sonam's bejeweled centerpiece for Ralph and Russo in Parisian fashion, flaunting a grandiose headpiece, is a good example. Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi's portrayal of an Afghan princess dressed in elaborate jewelry makes for a striking spectacle in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical novel, Padmaavat. Priyanka Chopra It's only fair that PC delivers one contemporary take after another on all things head jewelry in a movie called Fashion. Katrina Kaif Thugs from Hindustan may have bombed, but Katrina's temptress is moving and brave maang teeka certainly caught everyone's attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan Trust Bebo to create a trendy piece from the classic. jhoomar in her sensual moujra number, My heart is free In Agent Vinod. Anushka Sharma The sparkling jhoomar made an even more elaborate appearance on Anushka, transforming her into a must-have accessory for every bride following the super success of Channa Mereya Since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Meena Kumari Nothing compares to the golden extravagance of Meena Kumar's glittering headpiece. Pakeezah However. Vyjayanthimala While we are talking about classics, who can forget the antique ornaments sported by Vyjayanthimala during her portrayal of a royal court dancer in and as Amrapali? Rekha, Utsav Ditto for Rekha's contribution to Girish Karnad's 5th century costume drama, Utsav: The final word on bling. Zeenat Aman Glitter and glamor go hand in hand as Lady Zee shows off her version of diamonds that are a girl's best friend. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Helene Hairstyle, makeup, costumes, tiaras, trinkets, Helen's style and daring were always there, even ahead of her time. The legendary dancer gives her hair a whole new meaning. Here is the proof. Bindu Never shying away from displaying her flamboyance, fellow cabaret queen Bindu's fancy diamond brooch in her bouffant is as visible as her seduction in Kati Patang. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All that glitters is Aishwarya. We already said it, but the jewelry, from head to toe, looks like her. The glorious story of the stunner in her bejeweled hair is the gold standard of heritage and opulence. Here are some examples.

