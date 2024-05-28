Saheefa Jabbar denounces Bollywood's silence on Palestine





Amid incessant criticism of Hollywood celebrities for their silence on the genocide in Palestine, actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has fired a salvo at Bollywood, questioning the deafening silence of its stars in the face of Israeli aggression in Gaza. In a scathing Instagram story, the Rafta Rafta The actor called out the hypocrisy of praising Bollywood personalities while they remain silent on the ongoing genocide. “While everyone in the West is blocking Hollywood celebrities and influencers, what are we doing about Bollywood? Our neighboring country, where we look forward to working and where we speak so highly of them in our interviews, none of them have spoken out against the ongoing genocide,” Khattak wrote. “Please stop wishing them birthdays and overdoing it. Their government banned us from working for them. In the past, we were rarely offered decent roles, and today, during this genocide, the whole of India is silent. It’s time we focus on our craft, make better films and dramas and stop seeking validation from them, or from anyone,” she continued. Khattak's outcry comes as Gaza's health ministry reports nearly 36,000 Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive. Despite the escalating crisis, Bollywood stalwarts have remained largely silent, drawing criticism. Although there have been some notable exceptions, such as Sonam Kapoor, who shared pro-Palestinian content on her Instagram story, and Priyanka Chopra, who highlighted the impact of Israeli aggression on children, the sisterhood's response of Bollywood has been largely lukewarm. Indian actor Kani Kusruti showed his solidarity with Palestine at the Cannes Film Festival by carrying a bag of watermelon during the red carpet of his film, Everything we imagine as light, despite the strict restrictions imposed by the festival. In the same way, Tanu marries Manu Actor Swara Bhaskar condemned the violence, emphasizing the need to end the genocide. Khattak went on to say, “Feel free to tag me in the comments section of Indian celebrities and influencers who have spoken out in support of Palestine, or any Indian brand that has stood up against genocide. Here you are, attending concerts by Indian artists, helping them get rich and highlighting them in their comment sections. She also revealed that she had been a victim: “I am also guilty of making comments, until very recently when I realized that none of them had spoken out. I'm not perfect; I'm still learning, reading and researching. The actress also used her platform to criticize Pakistan's behavior towards its minorities, writing: “To those who suggest that I should first focus on my own country and address the killings taking place here, my response is: please research ethnic cleansing, wars. , and genocide. The atrocities committed against minorities in our country are also inhumane, unjust and painful and must be condemned. But for the love of God, don’t say that one should be condemned and not the other.” She went on to say: “To the highest powers in the government of Pakistan, I implore you, as a taxpayer, as a citizen of your country, to end the genocide in our country. No one deserves this atrocity. We cannot forget that our flag is incomplete without the color white, which represents our minorities who also invest their hard work in the growth and economy of Pakistan.” This statement could be seen in response to the recent attack on a Christian in Sargodha. Do you have anything to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2468683/no-one-spoke-about-ongoing-genocide-saheefa-jabbar-calls-out-bollywoods-silence-on-palestine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

