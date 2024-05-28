Kajol and Prabhudeva reunite for action thriller 'Maharagni – Queen of Queens' | Bollywood





New Delhi, (PTI Twenty-seven years after 'Minsara Kanavu', actors Kajol and Prabhudeva are set to share the screen in the action thriller 'Maharagni – Queen of Queens'. Kajol and Prabhudeva to reunite for action thriller 'Maharagni – Queen of Queens' The upcoming film marks the Hindi debut of Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, according to a press release. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Cannes Grand Prix winner 'All We Imagine As Light' Chhaya Kadam also complete the cast of the pan-Indian film. The production of the first schedule of 'Maharagni' was recently completed and the makers released the official teaser of the film on Tuesday. Uppalapati also wrote the film, produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments. “Maharagni” was a labor of love, the director said. “Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyuktha Menon and Jisshu Sengupta has taken the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities bring the characters to life, and I can't wait for the audience witness it on screen,” Uppalapati said in a statement. Baweja said it was a “special project” for Baweja Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Eternal 7 and have an extraordinary cast including Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Samyuktha Menon. Kajol's talent and authenticity make her perfect for this role. At Baweja Studios, we believe that “It's important to tell powerful stories, and I'm excited to bring this project to life with such an amazing team,” he said. “As soon as I came across this story, I knew it had a powerful message that needed to reach the masses. With the strong directorial acumen of Charan Tej Uppalapati and the remarkable talent of our stellar cast, we We are confident that we will deliver a unique story vision that will make this story shine,” added Venkata Anish Dorigillu. 'Maharagni' also has renowned technicians on board, including GK Vishnu as cinematographer, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, editor Navin Nooli and production designer Saahi Suresh. The screenplay is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Kajol and Prabhudeva first worked together in the 1997 Tamil film “Minsara Kanavu”, dubbed in Hindi as “Sapnay”. Also starring Arvind Swami, the film has been directed by Rajiv Menon. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

