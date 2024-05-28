Allu Arjun says he wants to 'bridge the gap' between Bollywood and world cinema – here's why





< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> AlluArjun | Image: Allu Arjun Fans/Instagram Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Amidst this, the pan-Indian star expressed his desire to bridge the gap between Bollywood and world cinema. He said that cinema should not be limited in terms of language. Bollywood is experiencing a renaissance: Allu Arjun In an interview with News9, Allu Arjun said Bollywood is “undergoing a renaissance” and he wants to be at the forefront of this transformation. Elaborating on his optimism about the future of Indian cinema, Arjun highlighted the importance of embracing new formats of storytelling, pushing the boundaries of traditional cinema and welcoming new formats of storytelling. It also clarifies the USP of Indian cinema as one that blurs the boundaries between genres and creates a seamless blend of romance, action, comedy and drama. “I want to bridge the gap between Bollywood and world cinema, creating a unique cinematic experience that resonates with audiences around the world,” he added. (A stock photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Instagram) Over the years, the dynamics of Indian cinema have undergone a major change with the making of very big budget films, numerous star casts, pan-Indian releases and much more. The success of films like €€€ and the KGF The franchise blurred the line between Hindi cinema and Southern cinema, marking a major transition in the industry. (A stock photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Instagram) Pushpa 2 recently encountered a slight problem The film is just under three months away from its worldwide release. Before that, according to media reports, the film's editor, Antony Reuben, who also participated in the first part, would have withdrawn from the project. The reason behind this was cited as scheduling conflicts on his part. Reuben reportedly tried to fit the Allu Arjun film dates in with his other work commitments, but it didn't seem feasible. National Film Award winner Naveen Nooli will now go up for Pushpa 2.

