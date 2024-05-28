What are the funniest scenes from Bollywood films? Movie buffs come together with their choices

What are films without pleasure? These classic, timeless gems never fail to make us laugh, no matter how many times we watch them. It's either the same hearty laugh or a hilarious imitation of the scenes because we have them memorized by heart. So when an X user asked about Bollywood scenes that make viewers laugh, the list was endless.

All it took was a user named @manmarziiyaan to write: What is one scene from a Bollywood movie that never fails to make you laugh? and movie buffs flocked with their favorites.

Also Read: 7 Problematic Things Shah Rukh Khan Was Unknowingly Involved In

Starting with the ever-classic Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, users couldn't help but share scenes that always made them laugh. From the nahi hai scene of the Gopals beauty pageant to the one where Dadi sweeps the floor, sending Lucky into a dizzy spell, it had it all.

Next up was the 2007 gem, Dhamaal. Every scene, every twist and turn on the way to Goa is comedy gold. No references needed, it's just that funny!

And who could forget Hungama? When Rajpal Yadav checks into this budget hotel, it's a LOL moment every time.

But the laughter didn't stop there. Recent films like Khatta Meetha have also been praised. Akshay Kumars jumps from a moving auto rickshaw? Absolutely hilarious!

Even Kapoor & Sons was mentioned, with the chaotic plumber scene that sets the whole family in turmoil, a moment as relevant as it is funny.

And the list just kept growing

Earlier, another trend on Twitter (now X) allowed movie fans to share their all-time favorite cinematic transformations. Whether it's an actor seamlessly slipping into the role of the opposite sex or lookalikes who can pass for long-lost twins, the best makeover trend has become the talk of the town.