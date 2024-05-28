Saheefa Jabbar Khattak denounces silence on Gaza in Bollywood

Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak criticizes Bollywood for its blatant silence on atrocities in Gaza and Palestine.

Taking to her Instagram story, she slammed major players in the Indian film industry for their silence on the issue. Considering the global impact of these celebrities, their raised voice for the cause can significantly contribute to spreading the message globally.

What do we do about Bollywood? Our neighboring country, where we look forward to working and where we speak so highly of them in our interviews, NONE of them have spoken out against the ongoing genocide, Khattak pointed out in an Instagram story.

She added that Pakistani celebrities and social media users should stop wishing Bollywood celebrities on their birthday. The actress recalled that the Indian government had already banned Pakistani actors from working in the Indian film industry. Moreover, Pakistani actors are rarely offered good roles. So, it is time that the Pakistani entertainment industry took care of honing its skills and know-how.

It's time we focus on our craft, make better films and dramas and stop seeking validation from them or anyone. The actress also called for a boycott of major Israeli products. She added that people can boycott at least five major products, if not all.

Israel's latest attack on refugee tents in Rafah has once again sparked massive global outcry. People sleeping in tents were burned alive as Israel dropped bombs. Pakistani celebrities post photos of the latest attack on Rafah on social media.

Unfortunately, few Bollywood people have dared to speak out from Bollywood. Among the only prominent names to speak out on the issue is Sonam Kapoor, who shared some news on her Instagram story. Others include Swara Bhaskar and Priyanka Chopra who spoke about the ongoing Israeli aggression in their posts.