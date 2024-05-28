Armaan saves Abhira when his friends mistake her for a dancer at his bachelor party.





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming series: The TV show, featuring Samridhi Shukla, Garvita SadhwaniAnd Rohit Purohit, is currently captivating hearts with its interesting storyline. In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will see how Abhira helps Armaan and Ruhi in their wedding preparations. Armaan's friends call Abhira and ask him to organize a bachelorette party. However, drama begins when, at the bachelorette party, Armaan's friends mistake Abhira for a dancer. Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Series: Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Armaan Poddar's Portrayal Was a Roller Coaster Ride; “The writer never ceases to surprise…” BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Get all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates instantly. Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial twists and turns: Shruti Panwar gives a BIG update on Ruhi, Armaan's sangeet ceremony [Watch Video] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial spoiler In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will see how Armaan and Ruhi's wedding preparations are in full swing. Dadisa and Vidya tell Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) that she has to take Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi for wedding shopping. Abhira suggests many outfits to Ruhi, and finally, she focuses on the outfit that Abhira is looking at. Abhira asks Armaan if he can help her finalize the outfit, to which Armaan asks her to stay away. Charu, who is also present there, tells Abhira to stay away from Armaan. Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Serial Twist: Armaan Calls Marriage With Ruhi 'sahi Faisla'; Heartbroken Abhira becomes videographer for bride and groom On the other hand, Abhira gets a call from Armaan's friends. He tells her that Ruhi gave him her number and they want to have a bachelorette party. Abhira agrees and starts preparing for the party. Now in the upcoming episode you will see how Sanjay won't stop making Abhira's life miserable anytime soon. He calls the wedding company Abhira works for and tells them to send Abhira to the bachelorette party. A misunderstanding happens, Abhira arrives at the party, but Armaan's friend mistakes her for a dancer. She slips into a swimming pool and feels extremely insulted. However, Armaan comes and saves Abhira. It seems that although Armaan portrays that he hates Abhira, his true emotions will come out when he sees Abhira in trouble. Will Armaan's bachelorette party bring Abhimaan closer together? The next episodes will certainly be very interesting. Here's What TV Actresses Did Before They Became Actresses Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-serial-upcoming-twist-armaan-saves-abhira-as-his-friends-mistake-her-for-a-dancer-at-his-bachelors-party-entertainment-news-2905215/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos