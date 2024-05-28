Former General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor's Family Speaks Out About Actor's Murder in Downtown Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (KABC)– Now we hear from the brothers and mother of former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, who was killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. “One of the worst things is not being able to have a conversation with him anymore. He's one of my best friends,” said the actor's brother, Lance Wactor. “He’s going to miss his advice that he didn’t realize he was giving you until later, because he’s always trying to push you to be better,” said another brother, Grant Wactor. “He loved living. He lived life to the fullest. Whatever he did, whether it was acting, rock climbing or even bartending, he did it 110 percent,” the 37-year-old actor's mother said. years old, Scarlett Wactor. “Human life is too easily overlooked, guys. We need to make changes as a community,” said Tessa Farrell, Wactor's former fiancée. Wactor was working at a rooftop bar in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night. Investigators say after work, he was walking a co-worker to her car near West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street when he saw three people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car. He initially thought his car was being towed, Scarlett Wactor said, and he approached the person to ask if that was the case. But when the suspect looked up, he was wearing a mask and opened fire. Three suspects fled in a vehicle, according to police. Paramedics took Wactor to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead there. The police made no arrests. Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, appearing in over 160 episodes before the character was written off. General Hospital released a statement Sunday: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactor. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. » Wactor has also appeared in a variety of films and television series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld,” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

