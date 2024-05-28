As a joke or in bad taste? The best (or worst) jokes about women in Bollywood

Have you ever wondered why men are so secretive about their boys' chat groups? Have you ever thought about what they talk about their wife or girlfriend when they go out with their friends? Based on Bollywood depictions, there seem to be two kinds of men. A guy shares with his friends how the women in their lives have transformed them, helping them grow and shine. Meanwhile, the other guy sees their wives and girlfriends as a prime subject to make jokes and laugh in front of their friends. Then there is a third category that I would like to believe: men who possess both traits. After all, generalizations aren't fair, are they?

Remember Surinder Suri in Aren't Rab's children Jodi? How a drunk Suri defends her Tani Ji when her drunk friend makes inappropriate comments about her, even teaching her friend to slap her. Suri says, “The day this hand rises against her, I will cut it off completely. I love Tani and I want her to always be happy, to never change.” And the rest is history, how he transforms himself to win his wife's love, making sure she remains herself.

Just like Suri, Deepak from Ladies Laapata sat with his friends drinking, feeling really sad about losing Phool. One of his friends said something mean about Phool without realizing that it hurt Deepak. But even though he was drunk, Deepak stood up for Phool, showing how much he cared for her. Likewise, in An incredible love story“Prem was heartbroken over losing his girlfriend. He spent time with his friends and had a few drinks to cope with his sadness. While he was drinking, he couldn't stop talking about his little friend with tears in his eyes Even though he was suffering, he still showed how much he loved her.

Exploring the Best (or Worst) Jokes About Women in Bollywood

These guys may be different, but they've all shown that even when things are tough, they stick up for their wives, whether it's in front of friends or not. HoweverSome Bollywood characters have unfortunately turned their wives or married lives into punchlines, making jokes about their wives or relationships. Without going into detailed reviews, here are some examples:

In a scene from The Way You Live (2024), Shahid Kapoor's character and his office friend strike up a conversation. However, their conversation is interrupted when Kapoor's character jokingly makes fun of marriage and wives, just as his friend receives a call from his own wife, wondering why a towel is always on the bed. It is worth noting that Kapoor's character in the film is portrayed as someone who avoids marriage, under pressure from his parents, who want him to settle down soon.

Perhaps for the writers this scene was important because it helped establish Kapoor's character, who really doesn't like the idea of ​​getting married and thinks wives are a problem. But you know, they tried to make it funny by making it a joke. Whether people actually find it funny is another story.

In Who (2023), Vijay Deverkonda's character mainly appears in the form of a Green Flag. However, there is a scene where, while drinking with his friend, he jokes about marriage, calling it a form of suicide and saying that he is already dead. Deverakonda's character quickly intervenes, teaching his friend a lesson. But then he undoes it all by singing an entire song disrespecting his wife in front of a large crowd, describing how she allegedly ruined his life. It’s a cringe-inducing moment, do you want to see it? So this is it.





Then comes the famous scene of Animal (2023) it made everyone vibrate. Ranbir Kapoor's character decides to teach his friends a lesson on how to control their wives after marriage, because apparently that's the mark of a great man. He uses his own marriage as an example, saying it was a marriage of love and now his wife is out of control. The theater might have been filled with laughter during this scene, but social media? It was practically an explosion of discussions, and not good ones.



In You Jhooti Main Makkaar (2023), Kapoor's friend, played by Anubhav Singh Bassi, becomes the king of wife jokes. He makes joke after joke about his own wife and their marriage, even targeting his pregnant wife. Maybe he wasn't ready for marriage, didn't want to marry her, or just wasn't happy with the situation. Whatever the reason, the jokes just kept coming, and since he's a good comedian, he made everyone angry.

In Laapata Ladies (2023), there is a scene where a police officer makes a joke about his wife in front of strangers and a young colleague. It's a simple woman's joke, which is why it stands out in the film, which beautifully evokes misogyny and sexism in a comedic tone.

We welcome your addition to our list. And if you have examples of husband jokes made by female characters, please share them; we will then have an article on them.