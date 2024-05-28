Hollywood Special FX Makeup Artist Stabbed Multiple Times in Vicious Attack





A Hollywood makeup artist and special effects producer known for her work on feature films including Rebel Moon, Mean Girls and Babylon is slowly recovering after being violently stabbed more than 20 times in an attack earlier this month. After undergoing three surgeries in the past three days, friends of Allie Shehorn, 35, tell KTLA's Rachel Menitoff that the makeup artist is in good spirits and coping after the incredibly distressing attack. The violence took place on May 23rd when Shehorn's ex-boyfriend, against whom she had just recently filed a restraining order, allegedly broke into her Shadow Hills home, stabbed her multiple times and fled. It's not the kind of thing that should happen to anyone, said Christine White, the 35-year-old's surrogate mother. You don't think it will ever happen to you. White was staying with his surrogate mother the night of the attack. I found it and had to go to the room where it happened, she said. It wasn't a pretty sight. Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck, was cut up and down her arms and abdomen during the brutal assault. Since today, her friends say that she has made progress, that she is able to speak, eat and even tell a few jokes. The fact that she was able to overcome what she did that night and how quickly she is recovering is truly amazing, her friend Christopher Wayne told KTLA. Allie Shehorn seen recovering in hospital in this undated photo. (viewer photo)

Allie Shehorn seen in this undated photo of her working with special FX makeup. (Brook Hubbs)

Allie Shehorn seen in this undated photo. (viewer image) Emily MacDonald, another friend of Shehorn's, said that although she will likely need a month's hospital stay and lots of post-operative physical therapy, Shehorn's resilience, humor and strength of character makeup artist supports her during this difficult time. She's in a very good mood, MacDonald said. I feel like she comforts us all, and that's kind of what Allie is. Even when she's at her lowest, she's always looking to see how she can lift others up. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that her alleged attacker fled the state after the violent attack. According to friends of the 35-year-old woman, her ex-boyfriend was finally arrested in Texas. Meanwhile, Shehorn's tight-knit group of friends are by her side in the intensive care unit where she continues to undergo surgeries to stop the bleeding and repair the tendons in her hands. A GoFundMe was organized to help him pay his mounting hospital bills.



