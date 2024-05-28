Jennifer Lopez's Netflix film spits in the face of AI criticism

There are about 47,000 oh wait, a new Netflix Original just came out; that's 47,001 TV shows and movies released every week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and avoid the rest.

Jump: Atlas

Atlas isn't just a train wreck, it may be the worst movie Jennifer Lopez has ever made. It's a limp sci-fi film with questionable support for AI, leaving a bad taste in the mouth given that the harmful push for the technology could ruin the film industry as we know it.

As a creative, I am constantly concerned with questions about artificial intelligence. Will my job be obsolete one day? Can AI as we know it ever be regulated in a way that serves both developers and forward-thinking artists? Will AI develop a voice unique and humorous enough to replace a young, beautiful entertainment critic with amazing features that stop cars in the street and send rubber cyclists crashing into trees? The answers exist and no one is more qualified than Jennifer Lopez to pursue them.

Excuse me, did I say Jennifer Lopez? I meant counterterrorism analyst Atlas Shepherd, the main character in Lopez's latest film, Atlaspremiering on Netflix on May 24. In the film directed by the author of the 2010 surrealist masterpiece Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Brad Peyton Lopez plays a government employee with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. Atlas works to evaluate the data to determine whether or not an invasion of AI robots, led by their commander Harlan (Simu Liu), is likely. After an uprising 28 years earlier led to a devastating war between humans and robots, Harlan fled Earth to forge an AI-led space colony, but not before promising to return to finish what he had started.

See: Devil Queen

Devil Queen is a fascinating and daring documentary, worthy of the courage of its subject, Chelly Wilson: the empress of pornography of the 70s. It is a story of family and fornication, told with great respect for its prolific subject.

Survival often requires daring, and no one proved that more than Chelly Wilson, a Sephardic Greek Jewish grandmother who became the pornography empress of Times Square in the 1970s. Devil Queen is an affectionate portrait of Chelly as a one-of-a-kind pioneer who lived life to the fullest, and always on her own iconoclastic terms, while also providing a vivid snapshot of New York City during its pre-sanitized period bold and dangerous. time.

Directed by Valerie Kontakos with warmth and humor, it's a documentary that celebrates its subject and the metropolis she loved and which loved her in return with the very kind of warts-and-all acceptance that Chelly herself even showed everyone in its orbit.

See: The big cigar

THE Big cigarThe Don Cheadle-directed series about a planned '70s biopic about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton avoids all the bad tropes in telling Newton's sprawling story, aiming for a meta-textual narrative that's as tense as it is vivid .

Making a work about black liberation starring a multitude of white actors is a difficult prospect. Films about the triumphs of pianist Don Shirley (Green Paper), the African-American mathematicians at NASA (Hidden characters), members of the Mende tribe (Amistad) and soccer star Michael Oher (The blind side) inserted white saviors into black struggles in a way that has aged extremely poorly.

To start The big cigar is, for this reason, slightly distressing, as it is adapted from the article by journalist Joshuah Bearman, whose most high-profile project, the Wired history who helped inspire the Oscar-winning actor Argo, featured orientalist depictions of the Iranian population in its film adaptation. But Bearman's latest project offers empathy and humanity to his core team of freedom fighters and doesn't diminish the legacy of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton (Andr Holland) in order to honor his white associate Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola).

Jump: Tires

Tires finds comedian Shane Gillis recycling his anti-woke side once again, this time in a disappointing Netflix workplace sitcom. The show is a vapid chore to pull off that invokes fun comedy that will only be funny to its immature audience of juvenile stars.

From a certain distance, Tires feels like a sitcom, perhaps even enough to inspire an instinctive nostalgia for a time when comedies had a familiar form, undistorted by atypical streaming models or low-laughter comedy-dramas.

The good faith here is immediately recognizable. Episodes last approximately 22 minutes. The show stars Shane Gillis, a popular comedian who profited from its cancellation and Taken from Saturday evening light into a folk hero mega-success. Here, he plays a character who shares his first name, like many '90s vehicles. It's set in a workplace, in this case an auto center, allowing the series to bring together a handful of quirky, downtrodden personalities and find yourself in situations that are easy to digest. At the same time, Tires avoids the cheesy, predictable beats of a pure throwback: it's a single-camera spectacle with a bit of handheld quasi-plausibility. It looks a bit like Officea little of Taxiand a more blue collar Home Improvement.

