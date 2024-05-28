Tejashwi Yadav's new Lok Sabha poll: Nursery rhymes, Bollywood songs and poetry Top 6 moments

Connect with us

From delivering quirky and witty slogans and couplets, to infusing political twists and turns into Bollywood numbers, and even tweaking slogans coined by freedom fighters, the former chief minister deputy from Bihar embarked on a relentless campaign to publicize his promises, ideology and outlook on the BJP. and its allies in a creative way.

Here's a look at the top five moments when Tejashwi Yadav used unique slogans, songs and phrases to attack the ruling parties at the Center and in Bihar.

1. At one such time, Tejashwi Yadav used a ” ” to play “old” audio clips of Prime Minister Modi's speeches, apparently at rallies when the BJP was in opposition. In the clips, Prime Minister Modi could be heard talking about inflation.

Yadav shared a video of him playing the audio clips at the rally. Alongside the video, he tweeted: “The promises made by the Prime Minister over the last 10 years are now being heard and recited by the public. So many lies have been told that I am no longer able to contain them.” A few on social media dubbed it a “CM Modi to PM Modi” message.

2. On March 31, Tejashwi Yadav launched a poetic insult at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He sang:

“You are a cheater, you are wrong, you forget me.”

Every day Modiji you do this,

People will be angry again

You're a cheater, you talk, you run away. »

It was Yadav's version of the famous song 'Saajan Chale Sasural'.

3. Giving a political spin to another Bollywood song, he said: “so therefore therefore therefore therefore therefore therefore therefore, The BJP is now walking“He meant that the BJP will run away soon. He also added on June 4 that the BJP will run away soon.”

4. At a recent rally on May 22, Yadav took pains to rhythmically criticize Prime Minister Modi and the BJP while defending the promises laid out in the Lok Sabha manifestos of the INDIA bloc parties.

The world is a body, a body, a body, a body,

BJP ho gyi safa-chat, safa-chat, safa-chat,

Women's 1 lakh miles khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat,

1 crore jobs, fata-gras, fata-gras, fata-gras,

“INDIA alliance gets thaka-thak, thaka-thak, thaka-thak votes.”

“The atmosphere is absolutely tinkling, tinkling, tinkling. The BJP is clean, clean, clean; women will get thousands of dollars. to knock knock knock, millions of jobs will be available quickly, quickly, quickly; The vote on the alliance with India passes like a thud.”

5. Inspired by Subhas Chandra Bose's ” “You kill me, I will free you.Tejashwi posted on X on May 23 “Vote for me, I’ll give you money” (Give me your vote and I'll give you a job in return).

6. Besides this, he also shared his 'shero-sharayi” mood when he said:

“I am his, she is mine, it is a question to say, how much pain will it be for me, if you stay with me.”

This translates to: “I am theirs, and they are mine; It’s a question of purpose! What pain will I suffer, when the public is with me!!

Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign in Bihar, despite health issues.

All 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar went to polls in six phases, with the seventh and final phase scheduled for June 1. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are expected to be declared on June 4.

May 28, 2024

