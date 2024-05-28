Entertainment
The market only wants to hear the opinion of the 'main player' at the Fed, says strategist
While the majority of stock indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) returned to their record highs this year in May, how is investor sentiment evolving for the month of June? Investors are closely awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, and the possibility of the Fed green-lighting an interest rate cut as soon as september.
Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick sits down with Yahoo Finance's The Morning Brief to discuss market volatility levels and what Wall Street expects from the Fed, including Chairman Jerome Powell.
“The market… [doesn’t] want to hear the supporting actors, they only want to hear the main actor, and the difference is that Powell is always accommodating. Powell tends to be conciliatory…even if he has bad news, he'll temper it with some sort of decent PA,” Sosnick says. “Basically, the others come back and tell you what they see that's going to happen. pass. This is nothing new.”
For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.
This message was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
Video transcription
We have the NASDAQ, the NASDAQ 100, the S and the P 500 all having their best run since November and the Dow is approaching its best month since 2023.
So here to break it all down, put it in context.
We want to bring Steve Sosnick, he's an interactive broker, chief strategist here to discuss this a lot more.
So Steve Brett was just talking about everything we have on deck here this week for the markets and obviously we went into May talking about the notion of May selling which doesn't really seem to have really happened. . just now.
So how do we settle in here in this last month of May?
Well, first of all, hello, Shana.
Hello, Brad.
One thing to keep in mind is that you don't know if the May sale works until June, right?
I mean, selling in April didn't work.
We know that sales in early May did not work.
We kind of know, but we don't know yet if the sales in May didn't work out.
We arrive this month.
We end this month, I should say on a very exuberant note, uh, stocks, you know, basically, no matter how you measure it, there's very little fear and a lot of greed that doesn't is not necessarily bad.
I'm going to quote Gordon Gecko.
Greed can be good.
But, uh, you know, it kind of makes you wonder, have we seen, have we seen all the good news, how much of it is priced in and how much of it is yet to be priced in?
And so, with that in mind, I mean, how much volatility should we expect based on the May performance that we've seen so far?
You know, it's tricky here because of the volatility, because if you measure volatility by VX, VX becomes, I hate to say it, I sound like a conspirator but it's really not. .
VX is suppressed by high volatility selling from the now popular S ETFs which regularly sell volatility covered call strategies, collars, et cetera.
This puts a damper on Vicks, because if these funds are systematically selling volatility, it has to go somewhere and it will be reflected in the price of volatility indices like Vicks.
But it is theoretically the best volatility forecast for the next 30 days.
The market is not predicting that much could be a surprise.
And that's always the risk of selling VX when you're talking about low levels, you know, below the teens, the problem is you make very incremental gains on that.
And then one day the vi, you know, one day you find Vick, you know, 20 years old or something because people have, but you don't know when it happens.
It's, you know, it's sort of the minefield of markets.
It could be a Fed speech, it could be anything, or it could be nothing.
And that's really, that's really going to be the thing going forward.
Stephen, I'm curious how you viewed the recent Fed speech that we published, even Kashkari this morning making some interesting comments about needing to see a lot more data on inflation. , when it comes to these inflation numbers, just in terms of steady improvement before he feels comfortable with a rate cut.
And then he also basically left on the table the idea of a possible rate hike if, if that ultimately was at least necessary in his mind.
How is the market looking at that just in terms of the volatility that that might add or maybe that element of surprise that you just talked about that maybe isn't already factored in at this point.
Here's the thing is the market really only wants, it doesn't want to hear the supporting cast, it only wants to hear the lead actor and the difference is Powell still biases the Dovish bull, I guess that's really the right word. .
Powell tends to take a conciliatory attitude.
You think of his press conferences.
You know, it's him, even if he's not an economist, even if he has bad news, he'll temper it with some kind of good news.
Probe.
Basically, the others come back and tell you that what they see is going to happen, that it wasn't New Nestor who said the negative things.
Bostic sort of hinted that there wouldn't be a higher rate cut.
There, there is everything, there is a whole litany.
But until you heard it from Powell, you know, the market was a little spooked when they read it in the minutes because, okay, this happened in the minutes.
But until you, you know, I think the market kind of ignores the, the, the others, the others, even if they're sending a very consistent message and even if somehow other, the Fed seems to be unanimous in all its decisions, but again, they want to hear from Powell.
Not so much the others, even if the others have a lot to say, it's very interesting.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/market-only-wants-hear-feds-135723407.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi as India head coach: BCCI receives fake applications to replace Rahul Dravid
- Shortage of firefighters in the United States; The aftermath of the Rafah airstrikeExBulletin
- The market only wants to hear the opinion of the 'main player' at the Fed, says strategist
- Lauren Curran joins Hofstra's coaching staff
- When is summer dress season? Gen Z men spark debate on women's fashion
- Final arguments begin in Donald Trump's criminal trial
- Tejashwi Yadav's new Lok Sabha poll: Nursery rhymes, Bollywood songs and poetry Top 6 moments
- Google adds Gemini to its Chromebook Plus devices
- “I was taking care of all this baggage…”
- Acting Regent of Garut responded to the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the INA digital event
- Jennifer Lopez's Netflix film spits in the face of AI criticism
- The UChicago men's tennis team storms back to win the NCAA championship