The market only wants to hear the opinion of the 'main player' at the Fed, says strategist

While the majority of stock indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) returned to their record highs this year in May, how is investor sentiment evolving for the month of June? Investors are closely awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, and the possibility of the Fed green-lighting an interest rate cut as soon as september.

Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick sits down with Yahoo Finance's The Morning Brief to discuss market volatility levels and what Wall Street expects from the Fed, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

“The market… [doesn’t] want to hear the supporting actors, they only want to hear the main actor, and the difference is that Powell is always accommodating. Powell tends to be conciliatory…even if he has bad news, he'll temper it with some sort of decent PA,” Sosnick says. “Basically, the others come back and tell you what they see that's going to happen. pass. This is nothing new.”

This message was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

We have the NASDAQ, the NASDAQ 100, the S and the P 500 all having their best run since November and the Dow is approaching its best month since 2023.

So here to break it all down, put it in context.

We want to bring Steve Sosnick, he's an interactive broker, chief strategist here to discuss this a lot more.

So Steve Brett was just talking about everything we have on deck here this week for the markets and obviously we went into May talking about the notion of May selling which doesn't really seem to have really happened. . just now.

So how do we settle in here in this last month of May?

Well, first of all, hello, Shana.

Hello, Brad.

One thing to keep in mind is that you don't know if the May sale works until June, right?

I mean, selling in April didn't work.

We know that sales in early May did not work.

We kind of know, but we don't know yet if the sales in May didn't work out.

We arrive this month.

We end this month, I should say on a very exuberant note, uh, stocks, you know, basically, no matter how you measure it, there's very little fear and a lot of greed that doesn't is not necessarily bad.

I'm going to quote Gordon Gecko.

Greed can be good.

But, uh, you know, it kind of makes you wonder, have we seen, have we seen all the good news, how much of it is priced in and how much of it is yet to be priced in?

The story continues

And so, with that in mind, I mean, how much volatility should we expect based on the May performance that we've seen so far?

You know, it's tricky here because of the volatility, because if you measure volatility by VX, VX becomes, I hate to say it, I sound like a conspirator but it's really not. .

VX is suppressed by high volatility selling from the now popular S ETFs which regularly sell volatility covered call strategies, collars, et cetera.

This puts a damper on Vicks, because if these funds are systematically selling volatility, it has to go somewhere and it will be reflected in the price of volatility indices like Vicks.

But it is theoretically the best volatility forecast for the next 30 days.

The market is not predicting that much could be a surprise.

And that's always the risk of selling VX when you're talking about low levels, you know, below the teens, the problem is you make very incremental gains on that.

And then one day the vi, you know, one day you find Vick, you know, 20 years old or something because people have, but you don't know when it happens.

It's, you know, it's sort of the minefield of markets.

It could be a Fed speech, it could be anything, or it could be nothing.

And that's really, that's really going to be the thing going forward.

Stephen, I'm curious how you viewed the recent Fed speech that we published, even Kashkari this morning making some interesting comments about needing to see a lot more data on inflation. , when it comes to these inflation numbers, just in terms of steady improvement before he feels comfortable with a rate cut.

And then he also basically left on the table the idea of ​​a possible rate hike if, if that ultimately was at least necessary in his mind.

How is the market looking at that just in terms of the volatility that that might add or maybe that element of surprise that you just talked about that maybe isn't already factored in at this point.

Here's the thing is the market really only wants, it doesn't want to hear the supporting cast, it only wants to hear the lead actor and the difference is Powell still biases the Dovish bull, I guess that's really the right word. .

Powell tends to take a conciliatory attitude.

You think of his press conferences.

You know, it's him, even if he's not an economist, even if he has bad news, he'll temper it with some kind of good news.

Probe.

Basically, the others come back and tell you that what they see is going to happen, that it wasn't New Nestor who said the negative things.

Bostic sort of hinted that there wouldn't be a higher rate cut.

There, there is everything, there is a whole litany.

But until you heard it from Powell, you know, the market was a little spooked when they read it in the minutes because, okay, this happened in the minutes.

But until you, you know, I think the market kind of ignores the, the, the others, the others, even if they're sending a very consistent message and even if somehow other, the Fed seems to be unanimous in all its decisions, but again, they want to hear from Powell.

Not so much the others, even if the others have a lot to say, it's very interesting.