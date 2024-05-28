The first World Skills Caf will take place at IBC2024





The Global Media and Entertainment Talent Manifesto, an organization working to address the skills shortage in the media technology sector, has announced the launch of the inaugural World Skills Caf event, which will take place at IBC2024 in September .

The World Skills Caf is described as the media and entertainment industry's premier global flagship event dedicated to skills, diversity and education. It aims to bring together international industry representatives to work collaboratively and collectively to solve critical talent and societal issues impacting media and technology companies across the world. Carrie Wootten, co-founder of the Global Media and Entertainment Talent Manifesto, said: “We see it as vitally important to launch this new flagship event, with the aim of examining current skills shortages and truly understand which roles are affected by the skills gap and who is underrepresented in the media technology sector. The World Skills Caf will outline how we will work collectively to address these shortages and ensure diversity is embedded in these roles and across the industry. Crucially, we will also look at what the skills of tomorrow are and how we can work together to educate and train tomorrow's workforce. Jo Mayer, Head of Marketing at IBC, added: The World Skills Caf is the ideal solution for IBC2024. Its goals fit seamlessly with our own efforts to promote engagement and conversation on these issues through the “People and Purpose” pillar of the IBC content program. Helping the media, entertainment and technology industry continue to find and nurture the next generation of talent while enabling greater diversity and inclusion is at the heart of the positive workplace change that the IBC community addresses through the show. The World Skills Caf will take place from 2pm to 5pm on September 12 at RAI Amsterdam, with networking drinks to follow. Register to attend IBC2024 here.

