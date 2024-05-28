



All eyes on Rafah: Bollywood actors express solidarity with Palestine A day after an attack on a camp in Rafah killed 45 Palestinians, many prominent Bollywood names expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who were being killed by the brutal Israeli attack. Prominent names who posted messages of solidarity with 'All Eyes On Rafah' messages include Varun Dhavan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet, Tripti Dimri, Norah Fatehi, Amy Jackson, among others . The attack on the refugee camps, which shelter more than 1.5 million Palestinians displaced from devastated Gaza, has drawn strong international condemnation. Those who have remained silent until now have also been shocked by the irresponsible acts committed by the Israeli army towards those housed in the camps. With the hashtag and image trending, people around the world seem seriously disturbed by the deep, dark and horrible days experienced by innocent human beings, including the women and children of Rafah. Without any safe zone for the population, Israel continues to shell the city despite global outrage. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the latest Rafah attack a “tragic mistake.” The Iranian Embassy in India also posted a viral message of solidarity with the caption “All eyes are on Rafah”, a phrase that refers to the ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza Strip, with more than 1.4 million Palestinians seeking refuge. Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks. More than 81,136 people were seriously injured and millions were displaced. The humanitarian crisis in the city is also at its peak, with deaths from hunger, pandemics and a lack of hygiene. Hospitals treating the injured and sick are also suffering from a severe shortage of basic equipment, including electricity, pushing hundreds of people to a miserable death. The enclave's health ministry said Monday that 45 people, including 23 women, children and the elderly, were killed in the attack. A total of 249 other people were also injured. Notably, the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, one of the last two operating hospitals in Rafah, was closed following the Israeli attacks, leaving the injured without healthcare options. The hospital was already weak, without adequate electricity. According to the latest report from the World Health Organization, only a third of Gaza's hospitals remain even partially functional. Amid global outrage, British actress Amy Jackson wrote a detailed note: “Living our privileged lives while innocent people suffer genocide is a stark contrast. As a mother, the pain and suffering of Rafha's 600,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children is unimaginable. Our society has lost its moral compass. Film festivals and media that silence protests against genocide shine a light on injustice in our world today. We demand a CEASEFIRE. Don't stay silent. Do not let our governments distract from the torture the Palestinian people face. There is NO JUSTIFICATION for the murder of innocent men, women and children.

