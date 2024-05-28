13 Reasons Why Actor Dylan Minnette on Why He Quit Acting: 'It Started to Feel Like a Job' | Hollywood

Actor Dylan Minnette found his ticket to fame with his role in the web series 13 Reasons Why, after which he took a step back from his acting career. Now he has come forward to explain the idea behind it. Dylan, who has worked as an actor since the age of 8, recently spoke candidly about his decision and his love for music. interview at the Zach Sang show. (Also read: The trauma of playing a rapist broke me: 13 Reasons Why's Justin Prentice makes intimate revelations) Dylan Minnette became popular after starring in the web series 13 Reasons Why.

Decision to withdraw from action

He said: “I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and I definitely peaked in terms of what I had as an actor. But it also started to feel like a bit work and I was in a very lucky position where it was still fun for me, still very inspiring, but soon it was just starting to feel like just work.

Finding the right notes in the world of music

It was at this time that he felt inclined towards music through his rock band Wallows. Dylan said, “I was like, well, I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a band and you really have to follow through, and also far as possible. And I feel like I'm in a position now where I can just do this for a while and go as far as I can.”

He knew he could only achieve this if he was able to devote 100 percent of his time and energy to it and take it very seriously. Dylan added that pursuing his passion for music is what feels natural and inspiring.

About his return

He may be estranged from the world of acting, but he's not averse to the idea of ​​returning to the spotlight. In the interview, he said that he thinks about returning to acting from time to time. He reveals that once he told his crew he was ready to act again, but that proved to be a delay during the actors' strike.

Dylan has appeared in Two and a Half Men, Lost, Grey's Anatomy, and Prison Break and Scandal. He last appeared in Scream and The Dropout in 2022.