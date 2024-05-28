Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny Join 'Knives Out 3'





Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny join Daniel Craig in the next At Knives Out 3 following, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Last week, writer and director Rian Johnson confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that Craig would reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming ensemble murder mystery film. In a 45-second video teaser video, he also revealed the title of the sequel as Wake Up Dead Man: a knife-edge mystery. “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the sequel to Knives out And Glass onionis called Wake up dead man“, filmmaker wrote in the caption of Friday's post. Netflix also confirmed Craig's return and the sequel's title on its Tudum site following Johnson's message. “That's right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A knife-edge mystery, a new installment in the thriller franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. “White will solve an all-new murder mystery in a previously unknown setting, surrounded by a colorful new group of suspects,” the streaming giant wrote. The director also noted on social media that production on the sequel is expected to begin soon. “I love everything about thrillers, but one of the things I love most is the malleability of the genre.” Johnson said on before publishing the title of the film. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum, from Carr to Christie, and exploring that range is one of the most exciting things about Benoit Blanc’s filmmaking.” Wake Up Dead Man: A knife-edge mystery is expected to debut on Netflix next year. O'Connor just played a big role in tennis drama Challengerswhile Spaeny recently starred in A24 Civil war and leads Extraterrestrial: Romulus, scheduled for release on August 16. O'Connor is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Johnson Shapiro. Spaeny is repped by WME, Sugar 23 and Hansen Jacobson. What's on Netflix was the first to announce the news. —Borys Kit contributed to this report.

