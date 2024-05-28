Bollywood Kurti Trends: From Kareena Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Chic Celeb-Inspired Ethnic Looks for Your Summer Wardrobe | Fashion trends





Summer fashion is made up of airy and light outfits that combine comfort and style. With many parts of India currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching as high as 48 degrees, it's important to wear fabrics that are breathable and keep you cool. Kurtis have become a summer staple, offering the perfect blend of ease and elegance to suit every occasion, from casual outings to festive celebrations. Best of all, they come in a variety of colors and styles to suit your tastes. From elegant Kashmiri embroidery to floral and chikankari prints, the market is flooded with stylish kurti designs that scream sartorial elegance and summer chic. (Also read: Saree Fashion 101: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more; Bollywood Divas Who Nailed The Ombre Saree Trend ) 5 Bollywood Celebrity Inspired Kurti Looks for Your Summer Wardrobe (Instagram) If you're not sure what to buy and how to style your hair, don't worry, we've got you covered. When it comes to fashion and style, our Bollywood divas reign supreme and kurtis are no exception. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are some trendy B-town inspired kurti looks for your summer wardrobe. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Bollywood inspired kurti styles Madhuri said Madhuri Dixit pulls off the casual look to perfection with a pink kurti and ripped jeans (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene) Madhuri Dixit is an OG fashion diva who can pull off any look to perfection. Especially when it comes to ethnic styles, she is unbeatable. From sarees to anarkalis, she can pull off any look with grace and elegance. She sets a new standard for effortless elegance in a pastel pink kurti with a collar, folded sleeves and beautiful white floral embroidery that adds a touch of allure. Paired with blue denim jeans, its look is perfect for your everyday fashion inspiration. Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan inspires summer fashion in a stylish printed kurti. (Pinterest) Pairing two prints can be a challenge, but Sara Ali Khan has mastered the mix-and-match trend. Rather than experimenting with different shades, the actor opted for an aqua blue and magenta palette, creating a harmonious casual look. This must-have outfit can be paired with classic white pants, printed pants, or even palazzos, providing versatile styling options for any occasion. Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a beige kurta and matching pants. (Instagram) Kareena Kapoor can transform any outfit into a glamorous affair and her easy, breezy kurta look was no exception. The diva wore an oversized olive green kurta with folded sleeves and side pockets. She paired it with matching pants to create a stylish monochrome look. Accessorized with black sunglasses, white sneakers and a black leather jacket slung over her shoulder, she looked effortlessly stylish. Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoors red ethnic kurta is all about grace (Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor) Unlike her sister Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor is no less when it comes to bucking fashion trends. She looked fashionable, graceful and yet comfortable in an elegant red kurta. With elbow-length sleeves, a V-neckline and a chic white block print throughout, she radiated summer fashion vibes. Paired with matching pants, the look is ideal inspiration for someone who likes to dress in a minimalist yet trendy way.

