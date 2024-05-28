Entertainment
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancé pleads for authorities to 'make changes' after star's murder
Days after “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was brutally shot and killed in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, his ex-fiancee, Tessa Farrell, is speaking out and imploring Los Angeles officials to “do something changes” and put an end to the rise in crime in the country. city.
“This is not OK. This cannot continue,” the actress said in a video posted Monday on social media. “So many lives are being lost, we need to be smarter as a community. We need to stop being so mean to each other. Let's love each other, don't steal.”
“Johnny is above now, looking down. I'm so happy to think that he found happiness before he left because that was his dream in life, to be happy,” she said. she added of the actor, who played Brando Corbin in the soap opera for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022. “I think that through all of you and all the fans of the series and all the work that he did and all his friends, this guy was so popular. He was so funny. He was such a brilliant man. He just lit up the room. He had his human flaws too. improve.
Farrell, who met Wactor in 2013, said she hadn't seen the actor in a few years.
“We brought out the best in each other, but also our darkest sides,” she said. “Both of our lives have been changed forever.”
“It's so sad, you know, that this is how he had to be taken away from us because he cared so much about doing the right thing and winning things,” she said. “He taught me that. “
“If the person who did this, if you're watching, I'm sorry, but you shot the wrong person,” Farrell said. “You can find a real job. I know the job market is tough, but we are all in this together. You don't have to steal. Especially take a life for it. Human life is too easy to ignore. We need to make some changes as a community. Support each other and come together. Maybe that's what Johnny offers us all.
“Johnny, if you look down from above, I love you very much and I'm very proud of you for the person you've become and the obstacles you've overcome,” said Farrell, who mentioned Wactor had ” found sobriety. “. “You have always inspired my work and what I do and I wouldn't be here without what you taught me. So thank you, Johnny. I love you. I miss you. I hope these last moments went well for you and I'm glad someone is with you.”
“We should find these killers,” she concluded. “This guy was a rising star and a shining soul for this world. We can't keep losing things like this because people are afraid to stand up and do what's right. Johnny stood up and did what was right all the time.”
A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke over the phone with Fox News Digital and confirmed the tragic news on Sunday.
She said Wactor and a co-worker were invited to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was cleaning and returned to their car around 3 or 3:30 a.m.
“They were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of the co-workers, looked like it had been flipped on its side, and from what I understand, he said: Hey, dude, are you towing my car? And the person looked up and had a mask on, and so I guess he knew she wasn't doing that, so he stepped in front of the coworker and then stepped back and raised his hands or both, and the person shot him,” Scarlett said.
She pointed out that the workplace did not have dedicated parking for employees.
“In my thought process, if he had been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he would be alive.”
By TMZ, which first reported the news, authorities have not confirmed Wactor's identity, but the incident matches a reported case of three suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Descriptions of the suspects have not been released.
Wactor's mother said authorities were planning an autopsy and the family would bring him back to South Carolina for the funeral when his body was released.
“What I would like everyone to know is that they took a great human being. This leaves a very big void in my life and that of his brothers. We have just buried my husband, their father , four years ago and he was very loved by his friends, his family, he lived life to the fullest, he pursued his dreams, he was a very optimistic and positive person,” said Scarlett Wactor. said of his son.
She continued: “And the crazy thing is he wasn't trying to stop them from taking her. They could have just left or taken her, he probably would have just given them the car. They were really cowards .[ly] no one, I hope they catch them, and I hope there is justice for Johnny. This is all I can hope for and pray for. I will see him again. But here on Earth, the road will be very, very long without him, for me and his brothers.”
Elizabeth Stanton of Fox News Digital contributed to this post.
|
