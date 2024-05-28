Hollywood's Memorial Day failure shouldn't be a surprise





One thing Hollywood is very good at is generating explanations of a flop or in this case, multiple flops. Last year's actors' and writers' strikes reduced film production; marketing films is difficult in 2024; maybe the movies weren't good; streaming taught people to stay home, etc. But the most obvious explanation is Hollywood, and people who love Hollywood are the least likely to say out loud: People don't go to the movies like they used to. Period. The statistics are quite clear on this subject: in 2002, Americans went to the movies 5.2 times a year; in 2019, this number had reduced to 3.5 times per year. The pandemic has of course devastated the box office. But after COVID, things are still bad. Analyst and investor Matthew Ball says the average moviegoer went 2.3 times in 2023, the same year the industry rejoiced in a box office renaissance, led by “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Hollywood responded to this decline by raising ticket prices, according to estimates. exploded by 20% between 2019 and 2022 and pushing moviegoers who want to go to much more expensive theaters, such as Imax screens. (I paid $44.76 for the two “Furiosa” tickets I purchased this weekend at my local store. Alamo Drafthouse. Nothing to complain about, even if I love this channel.) They should go the other way and Cut the prices, says the Sony film boss Tom Rothman. “It’s a question of fundamental consumer economics: Just lower the price and you’ll sell more,” he said in a recent interview that’s generating a lot of industry buzz: There is a pricing value proposition for two groups that are important to us. The children are trying to earn rent, but they don't have much disposable income. And the second very important and price-sensitive segment is the family audience. It's too expensive to take your whole family to the movies right now, even if the kids are half price or whatever. That seems pretty reasonable to me. And people are obviously still willing to go to the movies on special occasions, see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” But there's no way around the Internet and the competition it offers for everything, including going to the movies. In 2002, about 7% of Americans had high-speed Internet access at home. Now 80% do. Next, consider the phone you're probably reading this story on and everything you can watch on it, for free. Fighting this is like fighting gravity. I don't think movie theaters or movie theaters are going to disappear. (And don't blame me! I think I've done at least six this year.) But it's time to stop being surprised when moviegoers, year after year, say they'd rather be doing something else.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/hollywood-movies-mad-max-garfield-memorial-day-decline-prices-internet-2024-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos