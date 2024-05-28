I Never Had to Audition in Bollywood: Deepika Padukone

BY Agencies

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has spoken about the rise of Indian cinema on the international stage. With All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, Deepika's statement has become relevant. Speaking about the new focus on Indian cinema, Deepika said it has less to do with the way we produce films and more to do with the West opening up to our brand of cinema.

I don't think we've radically changed anything in India in the way we work or the type of stories we tell. I think we've always had interesting stories to tell, but I think what's changed is that the world has opened up to the idea of ​​the Orient and India in particular and I think that this is change, realizing that there is a world outside of America. , she told Deadline.

Deepika highlighted how RRR and the success of the film's song Naatu Naatu, which went on to win an Oscar, made the world a smaller place for Indian cinema. I think the world has become smaller and the world has come together and it's really about telling great stories. Whether working in Sweden or Bosnia, it's about telling interesting stories that resonate with audiences around the world, she said.

However, getting into Hollywood seems to be an entirely different matter according to Padukone. The actor felt it looked like Bollywood. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017 with Vin Diesel.

Recalling her break, Deepika said it was a new experience as she had never auditioned for a role before as she became an overnight sensation when Farah Khan cast her in Om Shanti Om without doing any test. About ten years ago, when I started my journey to the West by auditioning, it was a really new process for me because I had never had to audition. I wasn't a trained actor and I never went to a fancy drama school – everything I learned on the job.