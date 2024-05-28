Chris Pratt lost his first Hollywood salary because he 'never had money growing up'

Join Fox News to access this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Chris Pratt had to make some adjustments when he started becoming a successful actor.

Even though Pratt is one of the biggest movie stars today, with franchises like “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” he hasn't always known how to manage his money, to the point where when he received his first big salary, he squandered it. all in a few weeks.

In a recent episode of the radio show “Rock in the morningPratt spoke about growing up poor and living in a van in Hawaii before finding success. He was asked if he had trouble spending money once he started bringing it in, and he explained that he had the opposite problem.

“The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?'” he recalled. He also said that with that check, he “felt like I would never run out of money.” silver”.

He continued: “I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got was a TV movie, I got paid $75,000.”

To explain how the salary made him feel, he made up a quick parody of the George Michael song “Careless Whispers”, replacing the chorus with “I'm never gonna wait again, f— you motherfuckers, I'm leaving ” while raising both middle fingers.

“And then about two months later, I was like, where did that money go?” he's laughing.

Pratt said that with the $75,000 he returned to Maui, where he had lived before moving to Los Angeles, and also traveled to Australia.

“I traveled the world,” he said jokingly, “I was like, 'Well, I'll probably invest, I'll probably buy a yacht.'”

“To me, it was a crazy amount of money,” he said. “I could never have imagined making so much money. And it happened very quickly.”

The “Parks and Recreation” star said his family “never had money” when he was a child and as a result, he never acquired “financial literacy.”

“I didn’t know what to do with the money,” Pratt admitted. “It felt like if this is going to happen, I'll spend it. It took me a long time to stop and say, 'All right, I've got to get wise to this.' I have to think about what I'm going to do, how am I going to get to the point where if I stop working one day, everything will still be okay, and my family will be okay.'”

He called developing this kind of plan “one of the steps in my growth.”

Pratt moved to Maui at age 19 when a friend asked him to join him there. In the past, he has spoken openly about his experiences being homeless, living in a van on the beach and working as a waiter.

One of his clients was actress Rae Dawn Chong, who asked him to appear in her first film, a short film called “Cursed Part 3”, released in 2000. He then had a few acting jobs before to land his role in “Everwood” in 2002.

Since then, he has enjoyed a hugely successful career, even marrying Hollywood royalty in 2019 when he married Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple share two children and he also has a son from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.