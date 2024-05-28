Entertainment
Chris Pratt lost his first Hollywood salary because he 'never had money growing up'
Chris Pratt had to make some adjustments when he started becoming a successful actor.
Even though Pratt is one of the biggest movie stars today, with franchises like “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” he hasn't always known how to manage his money, to the point where when he received his first big salary, he squandered it. all in a few weeks.
In a recent episode of the radio show “Rock in the morningPratt spoke about growing up poor and living in a van in Hawaii before finding success. He was asked if he had trouble spending money once he started bringing it in, and he explained that he had the opposite problem.
CHRIS PRATT SAYS HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW MARIA SHRIVER SHOWED HIM HOW TO AVOID RAISING ROTTEN CHILDREN IN HOLLYWOOD
“The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?'” he recalled. He also said that with that check, he “felt like I would never run out of money.” silver”.
He continued: “I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got was a TV movie, I got paid $75,000.”
To explain how the salary made him feel, he made up a quick parody of the George Michael song “Careless Whispers”, replacing the chorus with “I'm never gonna wait again, f— you motherfuckers, I'm leaving ” while raising both middle fingers.
“And then about two months later, I was like, where did that money go?” he's laughing.
Pratt said that with the $75,000 he returned to Maui, where he had lived before moving to Los Angeles, and also traveled to Australia.
“I traveled the world,” he said jokingly, “I was like, 'Well, I'll probably invest, I'll probably buy a yacht.'”
“To me, it was a crazy amount of money,” he said. “I could never have imagined making so much money. And it happened very quickly.”
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
The “Parks and Recreation” star said his family “never had money” when he was a child and as a result, he never acquired “financial literacy.”
“I didn’t know what to do with the money,” Pratt admitted. “It felt like if this is going to happen, I'll spend it. It took me a long time to stop and say, 'All right, I've got to get wise to this.' I have to think about what I'm going to do, how am I going to get to the point where if I stop working one day, everything will still be okay, and my family will be okay.'”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
He called developing this kind of plan “one of the steps in my growth.”
Pratt moved to Maui at age 19 when a friend asked him to join him there. In the past, he has spoken openly about his experiences being homeless, living in a van on the beach and working as a waiter.
One of his clients was actress Rae Dawn Chong, who asked him to appear in her first film, a short film called “Cursed Part 3”, released in 2000. He then had a few acting jobs before to land his role in “Everwood” in 2002.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Since then, he has enjoyed a hugely successful career, even marrying Hollywood royalty in 2019 when he married Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple share two children and he also has a son from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/chris-pratt-blew-through-first-hollywood-paycheck-because-he-never-had-any-money-growing-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chris Pratt lost his first Hollywood salary because he 'never had money growing up'
- These Walmart Patterned Dresses Look Like They're From Zara
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Man City's Jack Grealish nearly took a tumble during an open-top bus parade. #JackGrealish #Shorts
- Actor Imran Khan breaks silence on allegations he 'took drugs', says 'it was disturbing'
- Xi Jinping calls for quality jobs for young people rather than bitterness
- Trump trial: Robert De Niro and Capitol Police officers appear at the courthouse with the Biden campaign
- PM Modi says West Bengal will be best performing state for BJP
- Indonesian president orders halt to development of government apps The Register
- General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed while protecting colleague: WFTV reports
- What will the SEC football schedule be in 2026? Greg Sankey provides update
- Fashion rental rebounds driven by Generation Z and millennials