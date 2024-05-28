Bollywood Newswrap, May 28: Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumors of her marriage to Shikhar Pahariya; Imran Khan breaks up with Avantika Malik





The B-town industry never goes without news because there is always something happening. On the twenty-eighth day of May 2024, many exciting news took place. From Janhvi Kapoor reacting to rumors of her marriage with Shikhar Pahariya to Imran Khan revealing the reasons why he parted ways with Avantika Malik, let's take a look back at today's news. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for May 28, 2024 1. Janhvi Kapoor on marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya In a recent chat with ETimes, Janhvi Kapoo opened up about her marriage relationship with beau Shikhar Pahariya. She said, I read something very stupid recently where they said that I have confirmed a relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and I am about to get married). People confused 23 articles saying I was getting married. They're getting married in a week, which doesn't suit me (laughs). I want to work right now. Advertisement



2. Imran Khan on his separation from Avantika Malik In an exclusive interview with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about why he parted ways with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. Khan explained, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you make each other better, healthier, and stronger, and you support each other to be the better, better, stronger version. We weren't in this place. 3. Madhu Chopra on the 10-year age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas In a conversation with Filmygyan. Madhu Chopra was asked about the 10-year age gap between her daughter Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas. To this, Madhu said, “No difference has been made. Admi accha, ladki accchi, both care about each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). I saw it with our eyes. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne It was the bolts.” 4. Imran Khan on the possibility of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Nasequel In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan shared his opinion on whether he wants to see the sequel of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Nahappen in the future. In Jaane Tu, it is a kind of film where the emotional journeys of the characters are the climax of the plot and because of this, to have a sequel you then have to reopen their emotionality which may or may not work. Sequels are usually for plot-driven films, not character-driven films (sic), Imran told the portal. 5.Chhaya Kadam on All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Chhaya Kadam expressed his happiness on winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She called All We Imagine as Light a story about women, with roots in their home country. She added: For a topic like this to be selected here… I have no words. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's Mom, Opens Up About Her Daughter's 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas: 'Both Take Care of Each Other, That's All'

