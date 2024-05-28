State Sen. Jessica Ramos delivers blow to Steve Cohen's $8 billion Citi Field Queens casino plan

Mets Owner Steve Cohen's dream of building a casino and entertainment complex dubbed “Metro Park” by Citi Field was dealt a blow Tuesday when local Queens state senator Jessica Ramos announced she would not support a key bill needed to make that happen.

“I will not introduce legislation to alienate Corona Parks for the purposes of a casino,” Ramos said in a statement. statement.

“We want investment and opportunity, we desperately need green space and recreation for the whole family. We disagree on the principle that we should accept a casino in our backyard as a compromise. I resent the conditions and generations of neglect that have made many of us so desperate that we would settle. »

Ramos has been under pressure for a year to support “park alienation” legislation that would essentially remove the massive parking lot next to the Mets' home base as a park, paving the way for possible construction.

“While we respect Sen. Ramos' perspective, the state never intended for any one person to have the ability to single-handedly stop or approve a gambling project,” the spokesperson said. words of Metropolitan Park, Karl Rickett, in a press release.

“We have over a year and multiple avenues to obtain the required approvals. Our team remains committed to bringing Metropolitan Park to life, with gaming as the only viable economic driver to make possible the 23,000 jobs, $8 billion investment and substantial community benefits.

Cohen partnered with entertainment giant Hard Rock for the $8 billion Metropolitan Park proposal. Besides a casino, it would also include a hotel, concert hall, restaurants and 20 acres of public space.

Before the legislative session in Albany ends next month, Ramos said she drafted an alternative bill that “strikes a balance,” with “more than double the proposed green open space.” The development team could still build a convention center and hotel, but not the casino.

“Mr. Cohen and Hard Rock would still make a profit, albeit less,” Ramos said.

But his decision does not necessarily mean the end of the game. Those behind the field are likely to pursue other legislative avenues to circumvent the state senator's opposition.

That could include finding another lawmaker to support park alienation. But asking another senator to introduce the bill while Ramos is against it would be a highly irregular move, as such decisions are usually left to the local representative.

“I would be very surprised and frankly offended if anyone tried to circumvent what the people in my district want,” Ramos told reporters during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

She expressed her “resentment” towards the Cohen team for their enormous pressure efforts, but said it would maintain its “open door policy” when it comes to negotiations in the future.

“Steve Cohen is still the owner of the Mets, and in that way, one of our corporate neighbors, so I will still talk to them and everyone else whether I agree with them or not,” he said. Ramos said. “I will continue to respond above all to the wishes of my neighbors. This is what I work for. I don't work for a billionaire.

Several other prominent Queens politicians are already involved in the casino project. One of them is Borough President Donovan Richards, who expressed dismay at Ramos' decision.

“Queens is growing like never before and we must never turn our back on unprecedented economic development opportunities for historically left-behind communities,” he said in a statement.

“No elected official should be the sole arbiter of this $8 billion investment in our district, so I strongly urge Governor Hochul and the State Senate to explore other avenues to bring the proposal to life. metro park and ensure that Queens continues to get the money we are owed and deserve.

Richards, local Councilor Francisco Moya and Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry wrote Ramos a letter last week urging him to support the park alienation measure, a version of which Aubry already presented. All four are members of the local community advisory committee that, along with representatives from the mayor and governor, would be responsible for approving Cohen's casino application.

When asked if he supported the Cohen Casino project, Mayor Adams touted his efforts to redevelop nearby Willets Point.

“Whatever we can implement in this region to continue economic growth, I think projects can come in that change the entire community,” he said. “I drove past Willets Point the other day and I'm watching this project go well. under our eyes. »

He avoided directly criticizing Ramos, but said: “We're not putting our finger on the scale one place or another, I just want casinos here.” And so whatever the process, I think [Ramos] should listen to the needs of his constituents. If voters say they want a casino there because they want jobs and other things, I think she should listen to them.

The drama in Queens is playing out in the middle of a bigger competition to bring a casino to New Yorkwith gaming and real estate giants fighting to secure one of three gaming licenses offered by the state.

There are currently around ten in the running, including applications expected next year.

With Chris Sommerfeldt