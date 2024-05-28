Actors and directors criticize Israel for Rafah attack





Bollywood finally shows its courage: actors and directors criticize Israel for the Rafah attack

Ismail Zaorez , Vartha Bharati | 05-28-2024 | 22:47:00 IST



Mumbai: Several high-profile Indian celebrities have publicly condemned the recent Israeli bombardment in the Rafah region in the far south of Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 45 people, according to Palestinian officials. The attack, which Gaza doctors say left hundreds of civilians injured by shrapnel and burns, drew significant international criticism. South Indian star Samantha expressed her outrage over the Israeli attack on Rafah through a series of Instagram stories. Similarly, actress Swara Bhasker, known for her vocal support for Palestinian rights, shared several Instagram stories expressing her anger and frustration over the attack. “We live in a world that expects us to have a balanced response to babies being beheaded and burned alive in tents!” There are no words, only curses in my heart for those who did this, allowed this, encouraged this, financed this, supported this and created a narrative to normalize this,” he said. -she writes. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared her distress on Instagram, posting: “I came across a really disturbing video of children being beheaded in Rafah. We can no longer ignore this. When will this end! Meanwhile, Malaika Arora posted on her Instagram story, saying, “There is no such thing as killing children legally. » Other Bollywood personalities, including director Atlee and actors Varun Dhawan, Virdas, Sonam Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Anjum Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Tripti Dimri, Konkona Sen Sharma, Hansika Motwani, Dia Mirza and Nora Fatehi, also expressed their support. for Gaza on social networks. Singers Raftaar and Yoyo Honey Singh joined in, using their platforms to draw attention to the crisis. TV actor Aly Goni shared an “All eyes on Rafah” post on his Instagram Stories and highlighted reports that Israel bombed Rafah 60 times in 48 hours after an order from the International Court of Justice. Gauahar Khan published an article about the attack, highlighting the plight of Gaza's mothers, saying: “Tonight, Gaza's mothers will once again hold their children in their arms and hope that they sleep. And they and we will pray that they wake up. Despite the outpouring of support from many people in Bollywood, some netizens have criticized A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for their silence on the issue. In response to the international outcry, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike a “tragic accident” but reaffirmed that he would continue the military campaign against Hamas, following the group's October 7 attack and the crisis of hostages. Thread of courageous celebrities who dared to show solidarity for Rafah. 1. Swara Bhasker pic.twitter.com/vRAR70YMgn — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) May 28, 2024 Let the Truth be known. If you read VB and love VB, be a VB supporter and help us deliver the Truth to all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.varthabharati.in/entertainment/bollywood-finally-shows-spine-actors-directors-slam-israel-for-rafah-bombing

