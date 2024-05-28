Entertainment
How Zachary Horwitz pulled off 'Hollywood's biggest Ponzi scheme'
An aspiring actor who moved to Tinseltown from Indiana starred in 'Hollywood's biggest Ponzi scheme' – collecting more than $690 million from family, friends and other investors by convincing them that he was running a successful film licensing business.
Zachary Horwitz – who landed small roles under the stage name Zach Avery in films starring Bryan Cox, Bruce Dern and Olivia Munn – claiming he was negotiating with HBO, Netflix and Sony to license the rights to the Spanish-language films, according to court records.
During this five-year program, Horwitz preyed on three of his closest college friends, who in turn persuaded their parents, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws to plunder their savings .
Horwitz, 37, promised investors returns in excess of 35% and for many years paid assumed returns on prior investments using funds from new investments, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
He pleaded guilty in 2021 to securities fraud and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.
His brazen plot included obtaining loans from his friends to fund deals for movie rights that would then be sold to major streaming services for a profit, authorities say.
Horwitz who used the illicit profits to live a seemingly idyllic life with his wife and child in a $6 million mansion near Beverly Hills.
But investigators said Horwitz simply fabricated the story to friends and family by discovering old distribution contracts and then copying and pasting them into Microsoft Word documents that were fake.
Horwitz falsified the signatures of executives whose names he searched on LinkedIn in order to convince investors to lend him money.
He also showed his investors fake text messages that he claimed came from executives at Netflix and HBO.
Jacob Wunderlin, who had been a friend of Horwitz since his student days at Indiana University in Bloomington, was persuaded to invest $37,000 after Horwitz showed him a contract that made it look like he sold Sony the rights to a Mexican romantic comedy called “Déséo.”
Within 90 days, Wunderlin was repaid the principal plus $9,000 in additional profit, according to The New Yorker magazine.
Horwitz also claimed to Wunderlin that his film company, Rogue Black, was backed by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
He even showed Wunderlin an email that appeared to come from Schultz's own account, the New Yorker reported.
Wunderlin was impressed with the returns, so much so that he convinced his parents to save half of their retirement savings.
Horwitz's friends said they were getting returns in excess of 20 percent, which further whetted their appetite and prompted them to lend him even more money.
“We get paid on time. Real money. Without fail,” Joseph deAlteris, another college friend, told the New Yorker.
Some of Horwitz's friends took out more loans to allow him to make more deals. They even considered leaving their full-time jobs in finance to help Horwitz grow his business.
DeAlteris convinced his mother, a widow and retired physician's assistant, to invest $40,000. In two years, Horwitz's friends made a profit on some 27 fictional film deals, according to the New Yorker.
Horwitz was able to escape this scheme for five years by covering his tracks, according to investigators.
He hired a woman to pose as an HBO executive, who would then speak to his investors by phone to answer their questions about potential deals.
Horwitz also asked investors not to contact streaming platforms directly because he had signed nondisclosure agreements with them.
According to prosecutors, Horwitz used the money to pay for private jet flights and yacht trips, as well as $605,000 for luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi; $174,000 for party planners; $54,600 for a “luxury watch subscription” service.
As an actor, Horwitz was beginning to achieve modest success in the film world. In 2020, he appeared in a supporting role alongside “Succession” star Cox in the film “Last Moment of Clarity.”
The following year, he starred in “The Gateway” which starred Bruce Dern and Munn.
But the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2020 when Horwitz ran out of investors to put more money into the fraud. When early investors began demanding their money back, Horwitz was slow to do so, prompting them to threaten legal action.
Eventually, the deceived investors began contacting law enforcement, who began an investigation.
One of those investors was Robert Henny, a screenwriter who told the federal judge who presided over Horwitz's trial that he lost $1.8 million in the scheme.
Another investor, aged 64, said he had to leave retirement just to make ends meet after losing $1.4 million.
“I cry every day and have stopped seeing my friends or family because of the shame of this financial loss and now have a serious distrust of other human beings,” the investor said anonymous in Los Angeles federal court on February 14, 2022 – the day Horwitz was sentenced to two decades in prison.
Mother of 46-year-old daughter with special needs says she 'can never gain back what was taken from me and my daughter' but 'emotional damage… is even greater “.
Horwitz's wife filed for divorce after his arrest.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/business/how-zachary-horwitz-pulled-off-hollywoods-biggest-ponzi-scheme/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Zachary Horwitz pulled off 'Hollywood's biggest Ponzi scheme'
- 2024 Big Ten championship odds, picks: Ohio State is the favorite, but Michigan, newcomer USC offers value
- Hands-on: Chromebook Plus is Google's push for affordable AI
- Israel's Hamas war: Tanks move into central Rafah as thousands flee
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz calls some judges 'black sheep'; accuses them of relieving Imran Khan Firstpost
- Trump backs Freedom Caucus presidential challenger Bob Good ahead of Virginia primary
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- “Trkiye will not allow attempts at fait accompli against national security”
- Paddy Power cancels Boris' participation in Euro 2024 campaign
- US aid deliveries to Gaza by sea suspended after damage to temporary pier
- Johnny Wactor's Family Speaks Out After 'General Hospital' Actor's Death: 'They Took A Wonderful Person'
- Defense Innovation Unit funds sea-based launch pad