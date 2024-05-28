How Zachary Horwitz pulled off 'Hollywood's biggest Ponzi scheme'

An aspiring actor who moved to Tinseltown from Indiana starred in 'Hollywood's biggest Ponzi scheme' – collecting more than $690 million from family, friends and other investors by convincing them that he was running a successful film licensing business.

Zachary Horwitz – who landed small roles under the stage name Zach Avery in films starring Bryan Cox, Bruce Dern and Olivia Munn – claiming he was negotiating with HBO, Netflix and Sony to license the rights to the Spanish-language films, according to court records.

During this five-year program, Horwitz preyed on three of his closest college friends, who in turn persuaded their parents, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws to plunder their savings .

Zachary Horwitz, 37, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for running what has been dubbed “Hollywood's largest Ponzi scheme.” Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection

Horwitz, 37, promised investors returns in excess of 35% and for many years paid assumed returns on prior investments using funds from new investments, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to securities fraud and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

His brazen plot included obtaining loans from his friends to fund deals for movie rights that would then be sold to major streaming services for a profit, authorities say.

Horwitz who used the illicit profits to live a seemingly idyllic life with his wife and child in a $6 million mansion near Beverly Hills.

But investigators said Horwitz simply fabricated the story to friends and family by discovering old distribution contracts and then copying and pasting them into Microsoft Word documents that were fake.

Horwitz falsified the signatures of executives whose names he searched on LinkedIn in order to convince investors to lend him money.

He also showed his investors fake text messages that he claimed came from executives at Netflix and HBO.

Horwitz has performed alongside stars such as Brian Cox and Olivia Munn. IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Jacob Wunderlin, who had been a friend of Horwitz since his student days at Indiana University in Bloomington, was persuaded to invest $37,000 after Horwitz showed him a contract that made it look like he sold Sony the rights to a Mexican romantic comedy called “Déséo.”

Within 90 days, Wunderlin was repaid the principal plus $9,000 in additional profit, according to The New Yorker magazine.

Horwitz also claimed to Wunderlin that his film company, Rogue Black, was backed by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

He even showed Wunderlin an email that appeared to come from Schultz's own account, the New Yorker reported.

Wunderlin was impressed with the returns, so much so that he convinced his parents to save half of their retirement savings.

In 2022, Horwitz was sentenced to two decades in federal prison for orchestrating a $690 million Ponzi scheme. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Horwitz's friends said they were getting returns in excess of 20 percent, which further whetted their appetite and prompted them to lend him even more money.

“We get paid on time. Real money. Without fail,” Joseph deAlteris, another college friend, told the New Yorker.

Some of Horwitz's friends took out more loans to allow him to make more deals. They even considered leaving their full-time jobs in finance to help Horwitz grow his business.

DeAlteris convinced his mother, a widow and retired physician's assistant, to invest $40,000. In two years, Horwitz's friends made a profit on some 27 fictional film deals, according to the New Yorker.

Horwitz was able to escape this scheme for five years by covering his tracks, according to investigators.

He hired a woman to pose as an HBO executive, who would then speak to his investors by phone to answer their questions about potential deals.

Horwitz has acted in films under his stage name, Zach Avery. Seen above in the 2020 film “Last Moment of Clarity.” Lions Gate

Horwitz also asked investors not to contact streaming platforms directly because he had signed nondisclosure agreements with them.

According to prosecutors, Horwitz used the money to pay for private jet flights and yacht trips, as well as $605,000 for luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi; $174,000 for party planners; $54,600 for a “luxury watch subscription” service.

As an actor, Horwitz was beginning to achieve modest success in the film world. In 2020, he appeared in a supporting role alongside “Succession” star Cox in the film “Last Moment of Clarity.”

The following year, he starred in “The Gateway” which starred Bruce Dern and Munn.

But the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2020 when Horwitz ran out of investors to put more money into the fraud. When early investors began demanding their money back, Horwitz was slow to do so, prompting them to threaten legal action.

Eventually, the deceived investors began contacting law enforcement, who began an investigation.

Horwitz is seen in the 2017 film “Curvature” with co-star Lyndsy Fonseca. Everett Collection / Everett Collection

One of those investors was Robert Henny, a screenwriter who told the federal judge who presided over Horwitz's trial that he lost $1.8 million in the scheme.

Another investor, aged 64, said he had to leave retirement just to make ends meet after losing $1.4 million.

“I cry every day and have stopped seeing my friends or family because of the shame of this financial loss and now have a serious distrust of other human beings,” the investor said anonymous in Los Angeles federal court on February 14, 2022 – the day Horwitz was sentenced to two decades in prison.

Mother of 46-year-old daughter with special needs says she 'can never gain back what was taken from me and my daughter' but 'emotional damage… is even greater “.

Horwitz's wife filed for divorce after his arrest.