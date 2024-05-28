Exclusive: Guru Randhawa to perform with Pitbull at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration





The second round of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash will be a star-studded affair, packed with music and glitz. We have exclusively learned that singer Guru Randhawa will be performing at the celebration alongside American rapper Pitbull. (Also Read: Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 4-Day Pre-Wedding Gala: Glamorous Events in Cannes, Rome and More) Guru Randhawa is excited to perform in the second round of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Musical touch to the evening It will be a reunion on stage as Guru worked with Pitbull on the song Slowly Slowly in 2019. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! According to a source, Guru will perform at the pre-wedding party. He will perform with Pitbull at the celebration, which will take place the next day, the source said. It's expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Gurus' music to Pitbull's beats, the insider shares, adding that Guru can be expected to perform some of his songs at success to get the party started. Guru is also known for songs such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Tu Meri Rani and Suit. Pitbull is known for hits such as Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment, Timber, Time of Our Lives and On the Floor. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Guru and Pitbulls show and participating in the celebration in this special way. It's sure to be a fun, music-filled party, the source says. Learn more about pre-wedding festivities Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their youngest son, Anant. The celebrations will begin on Wednesday on a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. Over the next few days, guests will be treated to different themed evenings, on board and on land. Stops for the celebrations are Rome, Cannes in France and Portofino in Italy. The gala will officially begin on the cruise ship in Italy on Wednesday, May 29, with a welcome lunch followed by a Starry Night-themed evening. It is believed that guests will be taken to Rome on May 30, where an all-night party will take place on the cruise ship. On May 31, the Ambanis will host a black-tie event in Cannes, in the south of France. On Saturday, June 1, the luxury cruise ship will reach the town of Portofino in Italy for the final round of celebrations. A star affair Several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, flew to Europe to join the Ambanis for the celebrations. Industrialist Anil Ambani, who is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, and cricket icon MS Dhoni also left the country for the party. The bride-to-be, Radhika, was also spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Monday with her parents Viren and Shaila Merchant.

