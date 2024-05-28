Entertainment
Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Ex After Obtaining Restraining Order
An award-winning Hollywood makeup artist and special effects producer known for her work on popular films like “Rebel Moon and “Mean Girls” is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed more than 20 times by an ex-boyfriend. friend.
Allie Shehorn was taken out of the intensive care unit Tuesday, nearly a week after her ex broke into her Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, home and stabbed her multiple times before killing himself. flee, according to reports.
Shehorn, who had recently filed for a restraining order against the man, was found after Thursday's attack by her surrogate mother, who said the bloody scene was “not a pretty sight.”
It's not the kind of thing that should happen to anyone, Christine White, the 35-year-old surrogate, told KTLA. You don't think it will ever happen to you.
I found it and had to go to the room where it happened, she said. It wasn't a pretty sight.
Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen during the gruesome assault.
Her friends say Shehorn has made tremendous progress.
An update to a GoFundMe for the makeup artist said she was taken out of the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
An earlier update Monday said Shehorn had started talking more and eating again.
The fact that she was able to overcome what she did that night and how quickly she is recovering is truly amazing, her friend Christopher Wayne told the station.
Emily MacDonald, another friend, said Shehorn was in good spirits despite the circumstances — and the fact that a long hospital stay likely lies ahead.
She's in a very good mood, MacDonald said. I feel like she comforts us all, and that's kind of what Allie is. Even when she's at her lowest, she's always looking to see how she can lift others up.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Shehorn's alleged attacker fled the state after the violent attack.
According to Shehorn's friends, her ex-boyfriend was arrested in Texas, near the US-Mexico border.
He has not been publicly named.
A GoFundMe has been organized to help pay Shehorn's hospital bills.
The 35-year-old has worked on many popular films, including the “Rebel Moon” films, the musical remake “Mean Girls” and “Babylon.”
She has also won several awards for her makeup and special effects work, including on horror films, according to its IMDB page.
Last year, she won “Best SFX Makeup” at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival for her work on “Incorrigible.”
In 2022, she won the “Award of Excellence (Makeup and Hairstyling) at the IndieX Film Festival for her work on “The Last Altruist” and in 2018, she won the “Best Makeup Short Film” at the International Film Festival. film from the five continents for her makeup in “Good Night, Gracie.”
