Popular soap opera actor dies at 37 after shooting





An actor best known for his role on the popular soap opera General Hospital has died after being shot this past weekend in Los Angeles. Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin in the long-running series, died Saturday from his injuries. He was 37 years old. The actor was shot after trying to stop three male suspects from trying to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. PT on Saturday, according to reports. Her mother, Scarlett Wactor, first confirmed the news with KABC-TV Los Angeles. She claims Wactor was leaving his job as a bartender when he and a co-worker approached the suspects who were meddling with their cars. They were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of the co-workers, looked like it had been flipped on its side, and from what I understand, he says: Hey, man, there you are. tow my car? His mother told Fox News. And the person looked up and had a mask on, and so I guess he knew she wasn't doing that, so he stepped in front of the coworker and then stepped back and raised his hands or both, and the person shot him. . Wactor appeared on General Hospital for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022. The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactors. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time, General Hospital Instagram Page Shared in a message. Cast Members Sofia Matson, Bonnie Burroughs, Kirsten Storms And Lydia looks also shared personal messages about Wactor following the news. Wactor has also appeared in Army Wives, Siberia, Criminal Minds, Animal Kingdom, Westworld and, most recently, Dead Talk Tales: Volume I. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com. Christopher Burch can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @SwishBurch. Find NJ.com on Facebook. Do you have any advice? Tell us. nj.com/tips/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/entertainment/2024/05/popular-soap-opera-actor-dead-at-37-after-shooting.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos