Hollywood makeup artist allegedly stabbed by ex-boyfriend





A Hollywood makeup artist who worked on films including “Rebel Moon,” the “Mean Girls” reboot and “Babylon” was allegedly stabbed 20 times by her ex-boyfriend at a Los Angeles home. Allie Shehorn, 35, is recovering in the hospital's intensive care unit after the May 23 attack, her friends wrote in a statement. GoFundMe page. CW Affiliate KTLA reported the ex-boyfriend broke into her home on May 23 and allegedly stabbed her before fleeing. Shehorn reportedly obtained a restraining order against him shortly before the assault. Christine White, who served as a mother figure to Shehorn, said she was in the house during the violent incident. “I found it and I had to go to the room where it happened,” she told KTLA. “It wasn’t a pretty sight.” Shehorn reportedly suffered lacerations to her neck, arms and abdomen. One of the GoFundMe organizers, Jed Dornoff, said White saved Shehorn's life. “She is very brave and acted quickly when she found Allie bleeding,” Dornoff wrote. Dornoff said the ex-boyfriend was arrested in Texas while trying to cross the border into Mexico. According to her Internet Movie Database page, Shehorn has done makeup in over 70 released films and over 20 upcoming films. Although she remains in intensive care after undergoing at least three surgeries, her condition is improving as she begins to eat on her own and can speak, friends said. “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love. No one deserves to go through such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” wrote Emily MacDonald, another organizer of the GoFundMe which raised approximately $75,000. Dornoff said Shehorn met the man accused of stabbing her on the set of “Rebel Moon” directed by Zach Snyder. He said it was a surprise to him that the ex-boyfriend became violent. “This person was a part of many people’s lives and seemed stable. I was there from the beginning when they met on the set of REBEL MOON, on numerous dinners and outings, when he asked her out, etc. “, Dornoff wrote. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/crime/that-wasnt-a-pretty-sight-hollywood-makeup-artist-who-helped-characters-on-babylon-mean-girls-reboot-come-to-life-stabbed-20-times/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos