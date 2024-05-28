Edinburgh is about to be enchanted by Taylor Swift Edinburgh City Council





With just over a week until global pop superstar Taylor Swift arrives in Edinburgh, we have published advice for residents, businesses and visitors. The three sold-out shows taking place at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June will go down as some of the most significant performances ever seen here in the Scottish capital. To ensure our town maintains its vibrancy, we will ensure key areas around Murrayfield are tidy for the three nights after each show. We will also dedicate additional litter pickers to Roseburn Park, daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. We ask that you only travel to Murrayfield and surrounding areas if you have a ticket. A number of council commissioners will be present to help Swissities navigate the area. Culture and Communities Officer, Councilor Val Walker, said: As we prepare to welcome hundreds of thousands of Swifties to our vibrant city, we can't wait for everyone to have an enjoyable experience, not only at the show, but along the way before and after. While we love hosting the biggest and best events and want everyone who attends to truly enjoy themselves, it is important that we are mindful of our residents. We ask that visitors be considerate and respectful while enjoying our fantastic capital. These concerts are just the start of an incredible summer of events and culture here in Edinburgh. To learn more and get helpful pre-concert information, visit our dedicated Taylor Swift webpage. Please also visit the dedicated Scottish Rugby Union webpage with detailed advice to participants.

